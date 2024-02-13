Feb 13, 2024 - Food and Drink

Where to eat for Bethesda winter restaurant week

New England Smash Burger with two Ground Chuck Patties, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo and Sesame bun at The Salt Line photographed in Washington, DC. (Photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images).

The Salt Line's smash burger. Photo: Deb Lindsey/Washington Post via Getty Images

Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week starts Friday with dozens of places offering dining deals for $10, $20, and $35.

Why it matters: The wallet-friendly price range and options for dine-in or takeout make for plentiful options — not the case with every restaurant week promo.

Be smart: Deals for lunch and dinner run through Feb. 25. Some menus are listed on Savor Bethesda, but if you don't see them there, the businesses' social media pages are a good place to look.

Our top picks: New restaurants and classic favorites (*denotes takeout as well as dine-in).

🦞 Luke's Lobster*: New England seafood rolls are on tap for lunch and dinner, ranging from a light $10 meal (a mini lobster roll and chips) to a $35 dinner with a regular-size roll plus soup and a whoopie pie.

🐟 The Salt Line*: The new seafood restaurant is a good catch for lunch deals, including a $20 option with their tasty burger or fish sandwich, or a $35 lobster roll (both include chips and soup or salad).

🍷 Mon Ami Gabi: Ladies and lads who lunch can head to this classic bistro for a $35 menu that includes three courses with upscale options like steak frites or salmon, plus a glass of wine.

🌱Planta: The Miami-chic vegan restaurant is even a favorite of omnivores like us. They're doing three-course lunches ($20) and dinners ($35).

🥘 Spanish Diner*: José Andrés' all-day restaurant serves comforting Spanish fare, including a good-looking three-course lunch for $20 and a generous $35 dinner that includes two tapas, entreé (mmm, Ibérico pork meatballs) and dessert.

🍔 Silver: Silver Diner's grownup brasserie is a good spot for comfort food, yes, but also for vegetarians and those with allergies thanks to a thoroughly labeled menu. Both menus (lunch for $20, dinner for $35) look like a solid value.

🍢 Moby Dick*: The staple kabob house grills up some seriously good deals like a $10 lunch or dinner special with a ground beef skewer, rice, salad, and hummus.

🌮 Tacombi: A $10 taco lunch is a good value at this bright taquería, and here you get two plus a side (esquites or rice and beans) or three for $20 at dinner.

🍪 Levain Bakery*: If you want dessert for lunch, here's your excuse: three mammoth cookies offered all day ($10, usually $15).

