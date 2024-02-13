Where to eat for Bethesda winter restaurant week

Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week starts Friday with dozens of places offering dining deals for $10, $20, and $35. Why it matters: The wallet-friendly price range and options for dine-in or takeout make for plentiful options — not the case with every restaurant week promo.

Be smart: Deals for lunch and dinner run through Feb. 25. Some menus are listed on Savor Bethesda, but if you don't see them there, the businesses' social media pages are a good place to look.

Our top picks: New restaurants and classic favorites (*denotes takeout as well as dine-in).

🦞 Luke's Lobster*: New England seafood rolls are on tap for lunch and dinner, ranging from a light $10 meal (a mini lobster roll and chips) to a $35 dinner with a regular-size roll plus soup and a whoopie pie.

🐟 The Salt Line*: The new seafood restaurant is a good catch for lunch deals, including a $20 option with their tasty burger or fish sandwich, or a $35 lobster roll (both include chips and soup or salad).

🍷 Mon Ami Gabi: Ladies and lads who lunch can head to this classic bistro for a $35 menu that includes three courses with upscale options like steak frites or salmon, plus a glass of wine.

🌱Planta: The Miami-chic vegan restaurant is even a favorite of omnivores like us. They're doing three-course lunches ($20) and dinners ($35).

🥘 Spanish Diner*: José Andrés' all-day restaurant serves comforting Spanish fare, including a good-looking three-course lunch for $20 and a generous $35 dinner that includes two tapas, entreé (mmm, Ibérico pork meatballs) and dessert.

🍔 Silver: Silver Diner's grownup brasserie is a good spot for comfort food, yes, but also for vegetarians and those with allergies thanks to a thoroughly labeled menu. Both menus (lunch for $20, dinner for $35) look like a solid value.

🍢 Moby Dick*: The staple kabob house grills up some seriously good deals like a $10 lunch or dinner special with a ground beef skewer, rice, salad, and hummus.

🌮 Tacombi: A $10 taco lunch is a good value at this bright taquería, and here you get two plus a side (esquites or rice and beans) or three for $20 at dinner.

🍪 Levain Bakery*: If you want dessert for lunch, here's your excuse: three mammoth cookies offered all day ($10, usually $15).