This weekend in D.C., check out Lunar New Year celebrations around the city, a Mardi Gras parade at The Wharf, a Black film festival, a jazz night and more.

1. 🐉 Celebrate Chinese Spring

It's the Year of the Dragon and the city has plenty of ways to celebrate Chinese New Year, also known as the spring festival or Lunar New Year.

What's happening: Lunar New Year, a Chinese celebration of the second new moon and the start of spring, begins Saturday.

Here are three ways to observe:

🎉 D.C. Chinese Lunar New Year Parade: Watch the parade downtown with traditional performances, ceremonial displays and a firecracker finale, 1:45pm Sunday at Sixth and I streets NW. Free.

🥟 Savor the Flavors of China Chilcano: Taste a specialty menu of Peruvian-Asian fusion foods now through Sunday at Jose Andres' China Chilcano restaurant at 418 Seventh St. NW.

👪 Lunar New Year Family Celebration: Watch Chinese and Korean art demonstrations, dance, make crafts and more at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's family-friendly Asian culture celebration, 11:30am–3pm Saturday at the Kogod Courtyard. View full program here. Free. Register here.

🥳 Check out more happenings throughout the month here.

More things to do in D.C. this weekend

Listen to the story of Florence Mills, a singer and dancer who paved the way for African Americans in theater during the Jazz Age and the Harlem Renaissance, with a family-friendly performance 2:30pm Sunday at St. Mark's Capitol Hill. Tickets are $15. Attendees 18 and under are free.

Dance, listen to live music and enjoy New Orleans-inspired libations while watching a Mardi Gras parade on Wharf Street 3–7pm Saturday. View full lineup and parade map here. Free.

Separately: A children's Mardi Gras party will take place 3:15–4:30pm Saturday at Alliance Française de Washington, D.C. Tickets for non-members are $9.

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with a bar crawl through Dupont's bar scene 2–10pm Saturday. Tickets are $15.

Tickets include a souvenir Cupid's Bar Crawl Mug, cover-free access to bars, food and drink specials, raffle entries and more.

Enjoy films that celebrate Black history, art and culture Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Theatre. View film lineup and schedule here. Free.