A group of activists protest in front of Antony Blinken's house in McLean, Virginia, on Jan. 4. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Activists have been camped outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Northern Virginia home for 12 days as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza, organizers tell Axios.

Why it matters: The "Occupy Blinken" movement, which comes as Blinken travels through the Middle East to continue attempts to negotiate a pause in fighting and for hostage releases, brings widespread fury over America's role in the conflict to the diplomat's doorstep.

What's happening: Protesters have stood outside Blinken's home with signs, beating buckets, chanting "Bloody Blinken," and throwing what appears to be fake blood at his motorcade, according to Instagram posts.

And some neighbors have been unhappy with all the noise in the tony and quiet area, reports the New York Times.

Context: It's not unusual to see the political meet the personal when it comes to D.C. protests — recently, people calling for a ceasefire have also protested at the homes of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

What's ahead: Organizers tell Axios they plan to protest outside of Blinken's home indefinitely.