Protesters camp outside Antony Blinken's house to demand ceasefire
Activists have been camped outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Northern Virginia home for 12 days as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza, organizers tell Axios.
Why it matters: The "Occupy Blinken" movement, which comes as Blinken travels through the Middle East to continue attempts to negotiate a pause in fighting and for hostage releases, brings widespread fury over America's role in the conflict to the diplomat's doorstep.
What's happening: Protesters have stood outside Blinken's home with signs, beating buckets, chanting "Bloody Blinken," and throwing what appears to be fake blood at his motorcade, according to Instagram posts.
- And some neighbors have been unhappy with all the noise in the tony and quiet area, reports the New York Times.
Context: It's not unusual to see the political meet the personal when it comes to D.C. protests — recently, people calling for a ceasefire have also protested at the homes of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
What's ahead: Organizers tell Axios they plan to protest outside of Blinken's home indefinitely.
