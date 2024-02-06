2 hours ago - News

Protesters camp outside Antony Blinken's house to demand ceasefire

headshot
Protesters waving Palestine flags stop traffic while fake blood stands in the street.

A group of activists protest in front of Antony Blinken's house in McLean, Virginia, on Jan. 4. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Activists have been camped outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Northern Virginia home for 12 days as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza, organizers tell Axios.

Why it matters: The "Occupy Blinken" movement, which comes as Blinken travels through the Middle East to continue attempts to negotiate a pause in fighting and for hostage releases, brings widespread fury over America's role in the conflict to the diplomat's doorstep.

What's happening: Protesters have stood outside Blinken's home with signs, beating buckets, chanting "Bloody Blinken," and throwing what appears to be fake blood at his motorcade, according to Instagram posts.

Context: It's not unusual to see the political meet the personal when it comes to D.C. protests — recently, people calling for a ceasefire have also protested at the homes of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

What's ahead: Organizers tell Axios they plan to protest outside of Blinken's home indefinitely.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more