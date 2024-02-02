RIP D.C.-area crane that went viral for falling in love with zookeeper

A white-naped crane named Walnut — who lived at the Smithsonian's research campus in Front Royal, Va., and became famous for "falling in love" with her human zookeeper there — recently died of natural causes.

Why it matters: This is 100% a story that should be optioned by Netflix — cranes mate for life, and Walnut just so happened to "imprint" on a keeper named Chris Crowe (yes, Crowe).

Catch up fast: Crowe helped to breed the member of the vulnerable species by "courting" her, gifting her sticks and straw for building nests and dead mice (what every girl wants).

Walnut was also kind of a badass: She lived to 42, considered geriatric for this species. Before she met Crowe, she apparently had been known for murdering male cranes who tried to make passes at her.

And she had several babies — essential for the continuation of white-naped cranes.

RIP, Walnut — forever an icon.