Date night hotspot The Dabney Cellar reopens in Shaw
One of D.C.'s best date night bars is back: The Dabney Cellar reopens in Shaw on Sunday.
Why it matters: The popular natural wine bar closed when Covid hit —windowless cellars, good for candlelit canoodling, bad for pandemics — but now it's like a lovely little capsule from before-times with a familiar vibe and menu.
What's happening: Hams, oysters, and crunchy wines—what more can you want? The bar takes cues from its Michelin-starred sister restaurant nearby, sourcing ingredients and dishes from the Mid-Atlantic and neighboring South.
- The team is taking it slow in the 24-seat space. It's open for walk-ins only, 5pm-11pm on Sundays and Mondays (a popular industry off-night).
🍷 Drinks: Nearly two dozen wines by the glass, The Dabney's impressive bottle list, and some classic cocktails like a daiquiri and Vieux Carré.
🦪 Food: Chef-y snack-y stuff like local oysters, a mix of country hams and homemade charcuterie (mmm, smoked lamb ham), cheeses, and plates of oyster crudo or deviled eggs.
Between the lines: If your date goes really well, you can always pop into the new coffee and pastry counter at sister bistro Petite Cerise nearby.
Details: The Dabney Cellar, 1222 9th St., NW
Peek at the menu:
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..