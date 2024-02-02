One of D.C.'s best date night bars is back: The Dabney Cellar reopens in Shaw on Sunday.

Why it matters: The popular natural wine bar closed when Covid hit —windowless cellars, good for candlelit canoodling, bad for pandemics — but now it's like a lovely little capsule from before-times with a familiar vibe and menu.

What's happening: Hams, oysters, and crunchy wines—what more can you want? The bar takes cues from its Michelin-starred sister restaurant nearby, sourcing ingredients and dishes from the Mid-Atlantic and neighboring South.

The team is taking it slow in the 24-seat space. It's open for walk-ins only, 5pm-11pm on Sundays and Mondays (a popular industry off-night).

🍷 Drinks: Nearly two dozen wines by the glass, The Dabney's impressive bottle list, and some classic cocktails like a daiquiri and Vieux Carré.

🦪 Food: Chef-y snack-y stuff like local oysters, a mix of country hams and homemade charcuterie (mmm, smoked lamb ham), cheeses, and plates of oyster crudo or deviled eggs.

Between the lines: If your date goes really well, you can always pop into the new coffee and pastry counter at sister bistro Petite Cerise nearby.

Details: The Dabney Cellar, 1222 9th St., NW

Peek at the menu: