Feb 1, 2024 - Sports

New Washington Nationals uniforms boast city pride

headshot
Two new Nationals jerseys, one white the other grey

Nats new lewk. Photo courtesy of the Nationals

The Nationals are trading their pretty-in-pink cherry blossom gear for a more classic, home plate-chic look.

What's happening: Fans of florals for spring — groundbreaking — can enjoy the ephemeral blossom uniforms, which debuted in 2022, during weekend home games this coming season before they're retired.

  • The new uniforms feature home team pride like a vintage "Capitol W" logo, and a brand-new arm patch displaying an interlocking "DC" inside the District's silhouette.
  • Also: Hold on to your baseball hats, their first pullover!

The intrigue: That means the Nats are in D.C. forever ever, right? Like the more D.C. the gear, the more D.C. the team? No?

