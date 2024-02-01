New Washington Nationals uniforms boast city pride

The Nationals are trading their pretty-in-pink cherry blossom gear for a more classic, home plate-chic look.

What's happening: Fans of florals for spring — groundbreaking — can enjoy the ephemeral blossom uniforms, which debuted in 2022, during weekend home games this coming season before they're retired.

The new uniforms feature home team pride like a vintage "Capitol W" logo, and a brand-new arm patch displaying an interlocking "DC" inside the District's silhouette.

Also: Hold on to your baseball hats, their first pullover!

The intrigue: That means the Nats are in D.C. forever ever, right? Like the more D.C. the gear, the more D.C. the team? No?