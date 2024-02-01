Feb 1, 2024 - Sports
New Washington Nationals uniforms boast city pride
The Nationals are trading their pretty-in-pink cherry blossom gear for a more classic, home plate-chic look.
What's happening: Fans of florals for spring — groundbreaking — can enjoy the ephemeral blossom uniforms, which debuted in 2022, during weekend home games this coming season before they're retired.
- The new uniforms feature home team pride like a vintage "Capitol W" logo, and a brand-new arm patch displaying an interlocking "DC" inside the District's silhouette.
- Also: Hold on to your baseball hats, their first pullover!
The intrigue: That means the Nats are in D.C. forever ever, right? Like the more D.C. the gear, the more D.C. the team? No?
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..