D.C.'s revamped Folger Shakespeare Library will reopen in June

Four years and $80.5 million later, D.C.'s revamped Folger Shakespeare Library will reopen on June 21.

Why it matters: The Folger is home to the world's largest Shakespeare collection, and fans of The Bard have long awaited its massive renovation and expansion — a multi-million dollar move to make it more accessible, inclusive, and dynamic.

What's happening: The marble building on Capitol Hill originally opened in 1932, will boast 12,000 feet of public space and two new exhibition halls. Over 80 copies of Shakespeare's "First Folio" will be displayed for the first time.

More new features include green spaces designed by the same landscape architects behind the National Gallery of Art's sculpture garden, a café, a new learning lab and collaborative research spaces, and an expanded gift shop.

What's next: Timed-entry passes will be available in May in advance of the June ribbon-cutting.