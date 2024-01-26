Misconduct complaints in question at Montgomery County Public Schools

A Montgomery County public school principal accused of sexual harassment and bullying against coworkers is no longer employed by the school system.

Why it matters: Former principal Joel Beidleman is out after a scandal that has called into question how MCPS responds to misconduct complaints, and there are also questions about who might soon lead Maryland's largest school system.

Driving the news: Superintendent Monifa McKnight said this week that school board members have asked her to step down but didn't explain why.

The end of Beidleman's employment was confirmed on Wednesday to media outlets. The same day, an inspector general report found the county fell short on handling complaints of employee misconduct.

Catch up fast: Beidleman, whose career included time as assistant principal in Lakelands Park Middle School in Gaithersburg, was repeatedly promoted in MCPS over 12 years despite allegations of harassment, threats, and workplace bullying, according to a Washington Post investigation published last August.

He was the principal at William Farquhar Middle School in Olney before most recently being promoted to principal at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

One complaint obtained by the Post alleged nearly four years of sexual harassment that began in 2019 with a text message where Beidleman allegedly asked a teacher to meet at a Hilton in Gaithersburg at 11:30pm.

The complaint was among at least 18 reports involving Beidleman that were submitted to MCPS from staff members, parents, and union officials since 2016, the Post reported.

Parents also made complaints about alleged inappropriate remarks to children. One parent hired a lawyer in 2017 after complaining Beidleman made frequent "interrogation" of her daughter, the Post reported.

In August, Beidleman "denied many of the allegations," the Post reported. "There were no formal complaints of sexual harassment, threats, retaliation, or workplace bullying or other aggressions," he told the Post. Axios wasn't able to reach Beidleman for comment.

But MCPS placed Beidleman on "extended leave" and vowed to conduct an external investigation after the Post's inquiries.

State of play: Superintendent McKnight said board members recently told her about "their desire for me to step away," per the Post.