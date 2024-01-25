Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out the nation's largest mindful drinking event at Union Market, enjoy a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner or get a professional headshot taken to upgrade your resume.

1. 🍸 Let's get mindful

The largest mindful drinking festival in the U.S. is back in the city.

What's happening: Local mindful drinking experts and the Adult Nonalcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) are hosting a three-day event with alcohol-free drinks, keynote speakers, tastings and more.

Events include a keynote speech from "sober sexpert" Tawny Lara, karaoke, yoga, a seven-hour tasting event and more.

By the numbers: Sunday's tasting event will feature over 40 brands and 120 products to try.

What they're saying: "We've added seminars and wellness classes, as well as parties," event director Derek Brown told Axios.

"This isn't a celebration of giving anything up or going without, it's a celebration of social wellness and all of the delicious possibilities."

Analis' thought bubble: Brown is one of D.C.'s most popular, award-winning bartenders and has a heavy influence on the city's no- and low- alcohol drinking scene.

When: 5pm Friday, 8am–3am Saturday and 8am–5pm Sunday

Where: Union Market

Cost: General admission tickets — which give you access to most events — are $149.

This excludes the Disco Mary Rave. Tickets are $39.

Listen to local jazz musicians 7–10pm Saturday and 6–8pm Sunday at Takoma Station Tavern. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Saturday features a jazz pianist and band; Sunday features a Latin jazz and salsa musician.

Enjoy an improv class with the Washington Improv Theater 1–2:30pm Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Donation of any amount for entry.

No theater experience is needed and workshops are accessible and open to all.

Help take care of trees in the community by weeding, mulching and watering with local nonprofit Casey Trees 9am–noon at Elesavetgrad Cemetery. Free.

Eat a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner while connecting with young Jewish professionals in the city 6–9pm Friday at Chabad-TheShul. Tickets start at $45.