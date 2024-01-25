19 mins ago - Things to Do

Views from Mindful Drinking Fest in 2023. Photo: Ben Droz Photography/Mindful Drinking Fest

This weekend in D.C., check out the nation's largest mindful drinking event at Union Market, enjoy a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner or get a professional headshot taken to upgrade your resume.

1. 🍸 Let's get mindful

The largest mindful drinking festival in the U.S. is back in the city.

What's happening: Local mindful drinking experts and the Adult Nonalcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) are hosting a three-day event with alcohol-free drinks, keynote speakers, tastings and more.

  • Events include a keynote speech from "sober sexpert" Tawny Lara, karaoke, yoga, a seven-hour tasting event and more.

By the numbers: Sunday's tasting event will feature over 40 brands and 120 products to try.

What they're saying: "We've added seminars and wellness classes, as well as parties," event director Derek Brown told Axios.

  • "This isn't a celebration of giving anything up or going without, it's a celebration of social wellness and all of the delicious possibilities."
  • Analis' thought bubble: Brown is one of D.C.'s most popular, award-winning bartenders and has a heavy influence on the city's no- and low- alcohol drinking scene.

When: 5pm Friday, 8am–3am Saturday and 8am–5pm Sunday

Where: Union Market

Cost: General admission tickets — which give you access to most events — are $149.

2. 🎹 Takoma Jazz Series

  • Listen to local jazz musicians 7–10pm Saturday and 6–8pm Sunday at Takoma Station Tavern. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.
  • Saturday features a jazz pianist and band; Sunday features a Latin jazz and salsa musician.

3. 🎭 Improv for All!

  • Enjoy an improv class with the Washington Improv Theater 1–2:30pm Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Donation of any amount for entry.
  • No theater experience is needed and workshops are accessible and open to all.

4. 🌳 Community Tree Care

  • Help take care of trees in the community by weeding, mulching and watering with local nonprofit Casey Trees 9am–noon at Elesavetgrad Cemetery. Free.

5. ✡️ Shabbat in Morocco

  • Eat a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner while connecting with young Jewish professionals in the city 6–9pm Friday at Chabad-TheShul. Tickets start at $45.

6. 📸 New Year, New You

  • Get a professional headshot taken by Selfies So Chic and insight on how to refresh your resume 10am–4pm Saturday at The Darcy. Tickets are $65.
  • You will receive five images within 24 hours.
