D.C. weekend events: Mindful Drinking Fest, Takoma Jazz and more
This weekend in D.C., check out the nation's largest mindful drinking event at Union Market, enjoy a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner or get a professional headshot taken to upgrade your resume.
1. 🍸 Let's get mindful
The largest mindful drinking festival in the U.S. is back in the city.
What's happening: Local mindful drinking experts and the Adult Nonalcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) are hosting a three-day event with alcohol-free drinks, keynote speakers, tastings and more.
- Events include a keynote speech from "sober sexpert" Tawny Lara, karaoke, yoga, a seven-hour tasting event and more.
By the numbers: Sunday's tasting event will feature over 40 brands and 120 products to try.
What they're saying: "We've added seminars and wellness classes, as well as parties," event director Derek Brown told Axios.
- "This isn't a celebration of giving anything up or going without, it's a celebration of social wellness and all of the delicious possibilities."
- Analis' thought bubble: Brown is one of D.C.'s most popular, award-winning bartenders and has a heavy influence on the city's no- and low- alcohol drinking scene.
When: 5pm Friday, 8am–3am Saturday and 8am–5pm Sunday
Where: Union Market
Cost: General admission tickets — which give you access to most events — are $149.
- This excludes the Disco Mary Rave. Tickets are $39.
2. 🎹 Takoma Jazz Series
- Listen to local jazz musicians 7–10pm Saturday and 6–8pm Sunday at Takoma Station Tavern. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.
- Saturday features a jazz pianist and band; Sunday features a Latin jazz and salsa musician.
3. 🎭 Improv for All!
- Enjoy an improv class with the Washington Improv Theater 1–2:30pm Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Donation of any amount for entry.
- No theater experience is needed and workshops are accessible and open to all.
4. 🌳 Community Tree Care
- Help take care of trees in the community by weeding, mulching and watering with local nonprofit Casey Trees 9am–noon at Elesavetgrad Cemetery. Free.
5. ✡️ Shabbat in Morocco
- Eat a five-course Moroccan-themed Shabbat dinner while connecting with young Jewish professionals in the city 6–9pm Friday at Chabad-TheShul. Tickets start at $45.
6. 📸 New Year, New You
- Get a professional headshot taken by Selfies So Chic and insight on how to refresh your resume 10am–4pm Saturday at The Darcy. Tickets are $65.
- You will receive five images within 24 hours.
