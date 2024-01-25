Rare cicada co-emergence likely won't hit the DMV

Cicadas are coming back in a big way this year — but likely only in regional areas outside the DMV.

Driving the news: For the first time in over 200 years, two specific broods of droning cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground simultaneously this spring.

The intrigue: The last time Broods XIX and XIII co-emerged, Thomas Jefferson was president, and the Louisiana Purchase was being finalized.

State of play: There's probably little reason to worry about a Biblical level of insects descending upon the District, though — the nearest areas most likely to be impacted by Brood XIX are sections of Virginia's Eastern Shore and St. Mary's County, Maryland, reports Washingtonian.

D.C. probably won't see the bugs again until 2038, when Brood X reemerges. (Chances are you're still recovering from their 2021 emergence.)

However, both broods' habitats converge in Illinois, meaning the Prairie State is likely to be one big bug blowout this summer.