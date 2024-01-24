D.C.'s Jeffrey Wright nominated for Best Actor at Oscars

The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, and D.C. native Jeffrey Wright is up for Best Actor.

Driving the news: Wright starred in "American Fiction," where he plays a novelist who is fed up with the media and entertainment world reducing Black people to stereotypes, and decides to capitalize on it instead.

Fun facts: This is the first Oscar nomination for Wright, who grew up in Hillcrest during the '60s and '70s and attended St. Albans, where he was a big lacrosse player.

His first job: Working in the Douglass Pool's locker room, in the summer jobs program started by then-Mayor Marion Barry.

His first acting job: Performing children's theater at Round House Theatre.

The intrigue: With an Oscar win, Wright would be three-quarters of the way to EGOT status. He's already won an Emmy and a Tony.

Be smart: You can cheer Wright on during the Oscars on March 10.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Wright would be one award away from EGOT status if he wins an Oscar.