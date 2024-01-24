1 hour ago - News

James Beard Award 2024 semifinalists for D.C.

headshot
Moon Rabbit chefs Kevin Tien (left) and pastry chef Susan Bae

Moon Rabbit chef/owner Kevin Tien and pastry chef Susan Bae are both semifinalists. Photo courtesy Rachel Paraoan

The James Beard Awards just announced their 2024 semifinalists, and we have a bunch of D.C. talents in the running.

Why it matters: The Beards are like the Oscars for the American restaurant industry, so even making the long list of nominees is a big deal.

What's happening: Over 15 local contenders snagged semifinalist spots. Some of the most hyped categories include Outstanding Chef (Albi's Michael Rafidi), Outstanding Restaurant (Pineapple & Pearls on Capitol Hill and 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church) and the rising star category (Masako Morishita of Perry's in Adams Morgan).

Flashback: Last year, Oyster Oyster chef/owner Rob Rubba took home the crown prize for Outstanding Chef.

What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3 and winners will be celebrated in style at a Chicago ceremony on June 10.

🏅 The list of D.C.-area semifinalists:

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Outstanding Chef: Michael Rafidi, Albi

Outstanding Restaurant:

Emerging Chef: Masako Morishita, Perry's

Outstanding Bakery: Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit

Outstanding Hospitality: Fiola

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages: Tail Up Goat

Outstanding Bar: Service Bar

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

● Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

● Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.

● Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD

● Keem Hughley, Bronze, Washington, D.C.

● Esther Lee, Obelisk, Washington, D.C.

● Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD

● Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.

● Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

