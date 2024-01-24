James Beard Award 2024 semifinalists for D.C.
The James Beard Awards just announced their 2024 semifinalists, and we have a bunch of D.C. talents in the running.
Why it matters: The Beards are like the Oscars for the American restaurant industry, so even making the long list of nominees is a big deal.
What's happening: Over 15 local contenders snagged semifinalist spots. Some of the most hyped categories include Outstanding Chef (Albi's Michael Rafidi), Outstanding Restaurant (Pineapple & Pearls on Capitol Hill and 2941 Restaurant in Falls Church) and the rising star category (Masako Morishita of Perry's in Adams Morgan).
Flashback: Last year, Oyster Oyster chef/owner Rob Rubba took home the crown prize for Outstanding Chef.
What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3 and winners will be celebrated in style at a Chicago ceremony on June 10.
🏅 The list of D.C.-area semifinalists:
Outstanding Restaurateur:
- Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others)
- Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells and others)
Outstanding Chef: Michael Rafidi, Albi
Outstanding Restaurant:
Emerging Chef: Masako Morishita, Perry's
Outstanding Bakery: Pluma by Bluebird Bakery
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit
Outstanding Hospitality: Fiola
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages: Tail Up Goat
Outstanding Bar: Service Bar
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
● Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.
● Amy Brandwein, Centrolina, Washington, D.C.
● Tony Conte, Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, Darnestown, MD
● Keem Hughley, Bronze, Washington, D.C.
● Esther Lee, Obelisk, Washington, D.C.
● Harley Peet, Bas Rouge, Easton, MD
● Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl, Washington, D.C.
● Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.
