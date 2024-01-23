Pioneering Black reporters honored in White House briefing room

The first Black women to cover the White House, Alice Dunnigan, and Ethel Payne, are being honored in the press corps briefing room.

Driving the news: Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary, dedicated a new lectern late last year to the two journalists, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The women were iced out by presidents and faced sexism and racism during their tenure — and the podium, a symbol of power in the elite press corps, is a visible tribute to their perseverance.

Catch up fast: Dunnigan, who authored the book "Alone atop the Hill" about her experiences, was the first to be credentialed during the Truman presidency for the Associated Negro Press.

Payne (aka The First Lady of the Black Press) joined shortly after for the Chicago Defender.

Between the lines: Neither women were treated as equals. Dunnigan frequently pawned her jewelry to afford food. She was forced to pay her way — over $10,000 in today's dollars — to join Truman on a West Coast tour, the first African American to travel with the president.

Yes, but: It led to one of her first big scoops, according to the New York Times, and a great headline: "Pajama Clad President Defends Civil Rights at Midnight."

Dunnigan had remained awake when other reporters snoozed on the job and covered Truman's late-night meeting with students who inquired about civil rights.

Zoom in: Both women raised their voices and asked the questions no one else was about civil rights and issues impacting Blacks in America.

What they're saying: "She wanted to inspire future generations," granddaughter Alicia Dunnigan told the New York Times of the late journalist.