Pioneering Black reporters honored in White House briefing room

Ethel Payne in 1974. Photo: Bettman via Getty Images

The first Black women to cover the White House, Alice Dunnigan, and Ethel Payne, are being honored in the press corps briefing room.

Driving the news: Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary, dedicated a new lectern late last year to the two journalists, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The women were iced out by presidents and faced sexism and racism during their tenure — and the podium, a symbol of power in the elite press corps, is a visible tribute to their perseverance.

Catch up fast: Dunnigan, who authored the book "Alone atop the Hill" about her experiences, was the first to be credentialed during the Truman presidency for the Associated Negro Press.

Between the lines: Neither women were treated as equals. Dunnigan frequently pawned her jewelry to afford food. She was forced to pay her way — over $10,000 in today's dollars — to join Truman on a West Coast tour, the first African American to travel with the president.

Yes, but: It led to one of her first big scoops, according to the New York Times, and a great headline: "Pajama Clad President Defends Civil Rights at Midnight."

  • Dunnigan had remained awake when other reporters snoozed on the job and covered Truman's late-night meeting with students who inquired about civil rights.

Zoom in: Both women raised their voices and asked the questions no one else was about civil rights and issues impacting Blacks in America.

What they're saying: "She wanted to inspire future generations," granddaughter Alicia Dunnigan told the New York Times of the late journalist.

  • "The significance of that podium — I'm sure she never could've conceived of something so prominent and permanent, to stand as a beacon in that room, in her name."
