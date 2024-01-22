New stores to shop in the D.C. area in 2024

If you're in a treat yourself mood, there are some new stores in D.C. to check out — plus more on the way.

Why it matters: Several big-name companies are opening their first Washington-area locations, and some local groups are expanding their footprints.

👟 Vuori: The athleisure brand opened its first D.C. store late last year in Georgetown. The coastal California-inspired line specializes in cozy pieces for men and women like joggers and hoodies.

👞 Todd Snyder: The NYC menswear store's Georgetown outpost — its first in D.C. — closed last summer, shortly after opening, following a fire in the area. But the high-end brand known for trendy jackets, statement sweaters, and sleek suits has since opened a pop-up near the original location off M Street.

👜 Clare V: The handbag and accessories group just opened its first local store in Georgetown. The cool-girl brand is also known for its cheeky apparel sporting French words and sayings (think a sweatshirt reading "Oui" or a baseball cap with "Liberez Les Sardines").

🕯️ Crème de la Crème: The Middleburg-based string of home design stores will open its first Alexandria location this March in Old Town. Swing by for all your tablescape needs — flatware, linens, glasses — plus home goods like coffee table books, candles, and bougie hand soap.

🧥 Argent: The women's workwear brand is opening its first store outside of New York this spring in Georgetown. Swing by for chic blazers or streamlined shirt dresses. One-on-one styling appointments are available, too.

🪴 Jungle & Loom: Plant parents, rejoice — you can pick up more seedling babies at the local plant store's forthcoming Navy Yard location when it opens this summer. The woman-owned company also hosts workshops and does florals for events.