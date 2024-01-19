D.C. snow day food and drink specials are back

Share on email (opens in new window)

Snow day food and drink specials ain't what they used to be (thanks, telework), but some bars and restaurants are still going all-in.

Why it matters: What's better than sipping a happy-hour hot cocktail on a snow day?

Between the lines: It's also restaurant week throughout the DMV — a great excuse to check out one of the discount lunch menus.

Of note: We also have a fun guide of the best coffee shops (even some with happy hour!) for telework.

☃️ Snow day specials for Friday, January 19:

Hi-Lawn (Union Market): The food hall's big rooftop bar is going all-in with a snow day happy hour (11am-5pm) with $7 hot cocktails, hot cocoa, brisket chili and snowman-making (carrot noses included).

Union Pub (Capitol Hill): The king of drink specials is pouring $5 mimosas and bloodies, and $8 Irish coffees and spiked cocoas. Plus they have wifi for "teleworking."

City State Brewing (Edgewood): The brewery is open at 1pm with happy hour pricing.

Shelter at the Roost (Capitol Hill): The food hall's big beer bar is open now with snow specials all day long like $5 lagers and $8 spiked ciders ($4 for non-alcoholic).

Blue Jacket (Navy Yard): The brewery is offering happy hour from 11am to 6pm.

Offering a snow day special? Reach out to [email protected] or @annaspiegs on X.