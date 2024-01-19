58 mins ago - Food and Drink

D.C. snow day food and drink specials are back

A group of people cheers with mulled wine and hot cider

Cheers to snow at Hi-Lawn! Photo: courtesy Julep public relations

Snow day food and drink specials ain't what they used to be (thanks, telework), but some bars and restaurants are still going all-in.

Why it matters: What's better than sipping a happy-hour hot cocktail on a snow day?

Between the lines: It's also restaurant week throughout the DMV — a great excuse to check out one of the discount lunch menus.

Of note: We also have a fun guide of the best coffee shops (even some with happy hour!) for telework.

☃️ Snow day specials for Friday, January 19:

Hi-Lawn (Union Market): The food hall's big rooftop bar is going all-in with a snow day happy hour (11am-5pm) with $7 hot cocktails, hot cocoa, brisket chili and snowman-making (carrot noses included).

Union Pub (Capitol Hill): The king of drink specials is pouring $5 mimosas and bloodies, and $8 Irish coffees and spiked cocoas. Plus they have wifi for "teleworking."

City State Brewing (Edgewood): The brewery is open at 1pm with happy hour pricing.

Shelter at the Roost (Capitol Hill): The food hall's big beer bar is open now with snow specials all day long like $5 lagers and $8 spiked ciders ($4 for non-alcoholic).

Blue Jacket (Navy Yard): The brewery is offering happy hour from 11am to 6pm.

Offering a snow day special? Reach out to [email protected] or @annaspiegs on X.

