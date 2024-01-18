D.C. weekend events: Sonic Symphony, Bollywood Night and more
This weekend in D.C., check out a symphony with music from "Sonic the Hedgehog," a bachata class, a Bollywood night and more.
1. 👾 Catch the world tour
The Sonic Symphony World Tour is making a stop in D.C.
Why it matters: D.C. is one of 12 U.S. cities to host the immersive show celebrating decades of rock music and EDM from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series.
When: 8pm Saturday
- Doors open at 7pm.
Where: Warner Theatre
Cost: Tickets start at $89.
Of note: MGP Live will also host "Batman" (1989) in concert at the Warner Theatre 8pm Friday. Tickets start at $45.
Separately, if you want to enjoy an EDM event but don't want to pay upwards of $100, Arma will play an EDM/house set 9pm–2am Friday at Whino in Arlington. Free.
2. 🇩🇴 Bachata Basics Reggaeton Night
- Learn how to dance bachata while meeting new people in a queer-friendly space, 8:30–10pm Friday at A League of Her Own. Tickets start at $15.
- 21+. Tickets include one drink.
3. 🕯️ Candle Making Workshop
- Create your own aromatherapy gel wax candle in a workshop with Irie Essentials, 2–4pm Saturday at Bryant Street Market, a food hall in Edgewood. Tickets are $40.
4. 🕺 Bollywood Night
- Enjoy a night of Bollywood music and dancing, 10:30pm Saturday at Union Stage. Tickets start at $15.
- Doors open at 10pm.
5. 🚗 D.C. Auto Show
- Test-drive electric vehicles, watch artists design custom cars, explore exotic vehicles and more at the family-friendly auto show that begins Friday and lasts through Jan. 28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Adult tickets start at $15; kids are $7.
6. 🎵 Blackbyrds 50th Anniversary Concert
- Enjoy sounds from the Blackbyrds, an R&B group formed at Howard University in the '70s, for their 50th anniversary show, 8pm Saturday at the Howard Theatre. Tickets start at $35.
