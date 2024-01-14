2 hours ago - Things to Do

Movie theaters for every mood in the D.C. area

headshot
The exterior of the Avalon theater in Chevy Chase

The Avalon. Photo: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Forget Netflix and chill — movie theaters are back.

Why it matters: After years of pandemic streaming, there's something indulgent about going out to the movies — especially at an over-the-top venue.

There's a theater for every mood, from fancy to fun.

What's new: CMX CinéBistro, a "dinner and a movie" theater at Tysons Galleria. Eight screening rooms boast "luxury seats" and there's dine-in service for snacking on tempura lobster tails while catching "Aquaman." Also: a sports bar if you need more screen time.

  • There's no recliner service but we're also fans of Tyson's Showplace Icon Theatre & Kitchen at The Boro. Hard to beat some fancy tendies and Kim C while watching "Mean Girls."

Throwback: The Avalon in Chevy Chase, a 100-year-old theater (the city's oldest operating one) that still feels fresh thanks to its mix of hit films and Wednesday night international flicks.

Low-key: The Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse chain opened its first D.C. theater in Brentwood with nine auditoriums, La-Z-Boy-esque recliners and a spy-themed bar.

Artsy: Silver Spring's AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center screens a variety of movies as well as hosting film festivals throughout the year.

Indie: Landmark's D.C.-area theaters (downtown, Bethesda, Atlantic Plumbing) match a casual vibe with indie flicks and beer and wine.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Washington D.C. stories

No stories could be found

Washington D.C.postcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more