Metro closures during MLK Jr. holiday weekend could affect commutes

Metro repair work will interrupt service on the Blue, Orange, Silver, and Red lines this MLK Jr. holiday weekend.

Driving the news: Friday through Monday, the Rosslyn and Court House stations will be closed, Metro announced to riders.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided between Foggy Bottom to the Arlington Cemetery and Clarendon stations across the river.

What they're saying: The closure "will allow Metro to address critical repairs, infrastructure improvements, and other maintenance at one time," the transit agency announced.

Crews will replace concrete parts that support the rails, and install new rails, platform edge lighting, and fiber-optic cables, among other upgrades.

The Red Line on Saturday and Sunday will be closed between Takoma and Forest Glen due to the construction of Maryland's Purple Line. Free shuttle bus service will replace trains.