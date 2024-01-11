Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, Reggaefest, a community clothing swap, a burlesque show and more.

💐 1. MLK Day events around D.C.

Over 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, the city continues to gather and remember his message.

Here are six events happening this holiday weekend:

🎉 19th Annual Peace Walk & Parade: Participate in a peace rally at 9am and a parade 11am-2pm Monday beginning at the RISE Demonstration Center in Southeast. Free.

The route is about 2 miles. View full map and directions.

🎤 Let Freedom Ring Celebration: Listen to performances by Jordin Sparks, Nolan Willams Jr. and other artists 6pm Monday at the Kennedy Center. Free.

Tickets for this event will be available starting at 4:30pm Monday.

🙏 6th Annual Prayer Breakfast: Celebrate the Legacy of MLK Jr. with a multicultural breakfast 9am-noon Saturday at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church in Southeast. Tickets are $30.

There will be a keynote speech from local Minister Calique Barnes and performances from local acts.

🕍 MLK Shabbat: Vision of Freedom and Justice: Commemorate the work of MLK Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel in this interfaith service with music from the Covenant Baptist choir and Sixth & I musicians, 7pm Friday at Sixth & I. Free.

Doors open at 6pm and there will be challah and dessert served after the service.

☮️ Peace, Truth & Justice Poetry Slam: Enjoy a poetry slam competition 7pm Saturday at Busboys and Poets Anacostia. Tickets are $5 in advance online and $8 at the door.

The competition will be judged by the audience and the winner will receive a $150 cash prize.

❤️‍🩹 Give Warmth DC: Serve unhoused community members in need 9:30am-1pm Saturday at the MLK Library. Free. View sponsorship options and donation lists.

Volunteers will distribute toiletries and essentials for winter.

Enjoy interactive displays and hands-on activities that explore the history of the American home 200 years ago 10am-2pm Saturday at the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum. Free.

Watch a burlesque show while enjoying food, drinks, hookah and a photo booth, 4–9pm Saturday at Sax Restaurant & Lounge. $10.

Dance to Afrobeats, soca, amapiano, dancehall and reggae music 10pm-3am Saturday at The Howard Theatre. Tickets start at $20.

This event is for ages 21+.

Try four traditional sakes from local sake and cocktail company Kiko while getting a tarot card reading from local reader Skye Marinda 5:30-7pm Friday at PLNTR. Free.

There will be nonalcoholic options.