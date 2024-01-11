D.C. weekend events: MLK Day, Reggaefest and more
This weekend in D.C., check out Martin Luther King Jr. Day events, Reggaefest, a community clothing swap, a burlesque show and more.
💐 1. MLK Day events around D.C.
Over 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, the city continues to gather and remember his message.
- Here are six events happening this holiday weekend:
🎉 19th Annual Peace Walk & Parade: Participate in a peace rally at 9am and a parade 11am-2pm Monday beginning at the RISE Demonstration Center in Southeast. Free.
- The route is about 2 miles. View full map and directions.
🎤 Let Freedom Ring Celebration: Listen to performances by Jordin Sparks, Nolan Willams Jr. and other artists 6pm Monday at the Kennedy Center. Free.
- Tickets for this event will be available starting at 4:30pm Monday.
🙏 6th Annual Prayer Breakfast: Celebrate the Legacy of MLK Jr. with a multicultural breakfast 9am-noon Saturday at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church in Southeast. Tickets are $30.
- There will be a keynote speech from local Minister Calique Barnes and performances from local acts.
🕍 MLK Shabbat: Vision of Freedom and Justice: Commemorate the work of MLK Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel in this interfaith service with music from the Covenant Baptist choir and Sixth & I musicians, 7pm Friday at Sixth & I. Free.
- Doors open at 6pm and there will be challah and dessert served after the service.
☮️ Peace, Truth & Justice Poetry Slam: Enjoy a poetry slam competition 7pm Saturday at Busboys and Poets Anacostia. Tickets are $5 in advance online and $8 at the door.
- The competition will be judged by the audience and the winner will receive a $150 cash prize.
❤️🩹 Give Warmth DC: Serve unhoused community members in need 9:30am-1pm Saturday at the MLK Library. Free. View sponsorship options and donation lists.
- Volunteers will distribute toiletries and essentials for winter.
2. 🇺🇲 Family Day at the DAR Museum
- Enjoy interactive displays and hands-on activities that explore the history of the American home 200 years ago 10am-2pm Saturday at the Daughters of the American Revolution Museum. Free.
3. 👯 DSTRKT Cabaret
- Watch a burlesque show while enjoying food, drinks, hookah and a photo booth, 4–9pm Saturday at Sax Restaurant & Lounge. $10.
4. 🎶 Reggaefest
- Dance to Afrobeats, soca, amapiano, dancehall and reggae music 10pm-3am Saturday at The Howard Theatre. Tickets start at $20.
- This event is for ages 21+.
5. 🔮 New Year's Tarot and Sake
- Try four traditional sakes from local sake and cocktail company Kiko while getting a tarot card reading from local reader Skye Marinda 5:30-7pm Friday at PLNTR. Free.
- There will be nonalcoholic options.
6. 👚 January Clothing Swap
- Clean out your closet and get some new pieces at 1pm Sunday at Hook Hall. Tickets are $5.
- Bring gently used clothes, accessories and shoes for any season and any gender. View full details on acceptable items.
