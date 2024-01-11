Not-So-D.C. Jobs: Meet the designer behind Smithsonian's retail spaces

Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome to "Not-So-D.C. Jobs," a new series where we go behind the scenes with people whose nine-to-five isn't your typical, inside-the-Beltway gig.

First up: Anna Joseph.

What do you do: Design retail spaces for Smithsonian museums and buildings.

🤩 Greatest hits: Joseph was part of the team that helped design the National Air and Space Museum's revamped Mars Café.

The concept: A "restaurant that is parked on the planet Mars."

A "restaurant that is parked on the planet Mars." The execution: Lots of rust colors and an entryway that looks like a spaceship portal.

Lots of rust colors and an entryway that looks like a spaceship portal. Joseph's team also used NASA images of Martian landscapes from the Perseverance rover to create a "view" out of the café.

The National Air and Space Museum's Mars Café. Photo courtesy of Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum/Jim Preston

.👽 Cool AF story: While helping renovate the museum's gift shop, Joseph's team got word that Lucasfilm was lending Air and Space a "Star Wars" T-70 X-wing Starfighter, to be displayed right above the store.

That meant her team had to adjust their design plans to make sure they complemented the new intergalactic prop.

☀️ A typical day: A morning could include a design kickoff meeting for, say, a café revamp at the National Museum of the American Indian.

Then she might throw on a hard hat and check out a construction site before it's back to the desk to draw up plans for future projects.

🎠 Latest enterprise: Redesigning a building at the National Zoo to house VR simulators, and helping with the restoration of the carousel on the National Mall.

👀 Behind the scenes: Lots of research and creative thinking to make sure design decisions match the museums' missions. "Every museum is so unique, so that makes it all the more challenging," says Joseph.

Plus, Joseph has to create spaces that can withstand a ton of visitors and wear and tear.

🚀 Advice for strivers: "Push your dreams, broaden your purpose, work with intention, and rethink rejection."

🎨 Side gig: She's also an artist, selling prints, stationery, and greeting cards on Minted.

💗 The bottom line: "There's a certain level of prestige involved in [designing Smithsonian spaces]," says Joseph. "And I'm just so thankful that I get to work on projects that are visited by millions of people."

Know someone with a cool, unusual D.C. job? Nominate them for our feature by emailing [email protected].