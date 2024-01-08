Jan 8, 2024 - Food and Drink

Local non-alcoholic brews to try during Dry January

A six-pack of Uncool nonalcoholic beer in blue cans

N/A brews from VA. Photo: Courtesy of Three Notch'd Brewing

Dry January doesn't mean you have to stop drinking local thanks to these regional N/A brews, seltzers, and ciders.

Why it matters: We're more likely to grab a tasty zero-proof can or pint than mix an elaborate mocktail (let alone pay $18).

Cheers to…

Uncool: A new N/A brand from Charlottesville-based Three Notch'd Brewing that encompasses five styles, including a sour, citra wheat, and hazy IPA (minus the brain fog). It's available at select Krogers, Total Wine, and Wegmans.

Hopwell: Port City Brewing in Alexandria dreamed up this non-alcoholic fizzy, hop-infused sparkling water with a "floral hop flavor" (we imagine much better than LaCroix cherry blossom). Get it at the brewery or select stores in Virginia and D.C.

Prohibition: Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria makes a carbonated non-alcoholic craft cider alongside its hard drafts, served in kid-size pours to pints.

