A recent string of stolen French bulldogs has D.C. owners terrified

Recent headline-making French bulldog thefts are frightening D.C.-area owners.

What's happening: Several Frenchie-nappings occurred toward the end of 2023. A French bulldog was stolen a few days before Christmas when its owner tried to sell it, a Springfield woman's dog was stolen from her home, three Frenchies were taken at gunpoint in D.C. and a D.C. woman whose French bulldog died in the District Dogs flooding last summer had her new Frenchie puppy stolen months later (they've since been reunited).

Earlier last year, two Frenchies were stolen from their owner at The Wharf, and in 2022, a French bulldog that was stolen in Brightwood Park was later found dead.

The big picture: Dog theft has spiked in general — the number of pets enrolled in microchip company AKC Reunite whose owners have reported them as stolen has jumped 140% over the last four years, says the group's president and CEO Tom Sharp.

Dog nappers are specifically targeting designer canines because they're expensive and can be resold at a high value.

Eight American bulldog puppies were stolen along with a car Saturday, and a giant schnauzer and a toy poodle were stolen at gunpoint in separate incidents in D.C. last year.

But Frenchies are especially targeted: They've been AKC Reunite's No. 1 reported stolen breed each year since 2020.

Not only are they now America's most popular dog, per the AKC, they're expensive, often selling for thousands of dollars, and small, making them easy to steal, Sharp tells Axios.

By the numbers: While D.C. does not track theft or robbery by target, each increased last year compared to 2022 — 23% and 67%, respectively.

Twenty-three dogs were stolen in Prince George's County last year, and there were 29 stolen dogs in 2022 — a significant jump compared to five in 2019.

Fairfax County saw nine dogs stolen last year, up from eight in 2022.

Arlington, Alexandria, and Falls Church haven't seen reported cases of stolen dogs since 2020, and Montgomery County did not respond to an Axios request.

Zoom in: This spike is driving anxiety and fear in dog owners and walkers, causing many to take precautions.

"They're freaking out," says Arlington Dog Nanny owner Desiree Lomer-Clarke.

Several D.C. Frenchie owners tell Axios they are now walking their dogs only on high-traffic blocks, not going solo on evening strolls, and carrying personal safety items like Birdie alarms.

"I feel like her leash is slowly becoming a toolbox of all these self-defense things," says Shaw resident Caroline Frentz, who is a Frenchie parent to 2-year-old Zoe.

Meanwhile, the group D.C. Bulldog Meetup, which facilitates breed-specific get-togethers, requires that event attendees must be registered as group members to see the event address.

And, to become a member, you must first share information about your bulldog (yes, including the dog's Instagram handle).

"We want to make sure that nothing happens," says founder Erika Reynoso. "When something happens to one member of our community in the bulldog world, we all take it very personally."

Be smart: Don't leave your pet unattended, such as in a car, your yard, or in front of a coffee shop, says Sharp.

He also advises caution when posting your dog and its whereabouts on social media.

Walk your dog in well-lit, high-traffic areas, and don't wear headphones, says D.C. police captain Christopher Dorsey.

Keep a tight grip on your leash (but don't use retractable ones), and consider microchips and AirTags for pets, dog walkers tell Axios.

If you're in a situation where someone tries to take your dog via force, hand it over and immediately call 911, Dorsey tells Axios.