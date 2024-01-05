The D.C. area is getting a swath of new parks

The area that will become Cattail Regional Park. Photo courtesy of NOVA Parks

Washingtonians are about to get some more green space. Driving the news: Reservoir Park at Beaverdam Reservoir is expected to open in Loudoun County later this year, and it was announced last week that NOVA Parks received 85 acres in Leesburg that will become Cattail Regional Park.

Meanwhile, Union Market might see a new parcel of green space, with a dog park and kids' play area.

What's happening: Reservoir Park will be located along the southeast side of the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn, where you can expect trails, waterside boardwalks, a spot to rent boats, a welcome center, and educational spaces.

It's a partnership between NOVA Parks and Loudoun Water, which maintains the reservoir and is anticipated to open this spring or summer.

Meanwhile, Cattail Regional Park will have a series of trails, parking, and interpretive signs when it's finished, reports DCist. (TBD when it will open.)

It also has history: The property had fortifications during the Civil War, and a building on the land once housed a bed and breakfast dating back to the late 1700s, according to DCist.

In the 1960s, the family who previously owned the property opened its pool to Black children after Leesburg's public pool was closed to thwart integration attempts.

And, over in Union Market, the group Union Market District Parks Foundation is discussing with the city a proposal to create a 40,000-square-foot park behind the Theory apartment building, reports UrbanTurf.

It's estimated to cost around $3.5 million and would have public green space, a dog area, and a children's play section.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Cattail Regional Park will be part of the NOVA Parks system, not Loudoun County's.