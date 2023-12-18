Metro's Red Line holiday shutdown details

Share on email (opens in new window)

Red Line stations in the heart of downtown will be closed starting Monday through Dec. 30 for upgrades and repairs.

Driving the news: There won't be any trains between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Dec. 18 until Dec. 30.

For three days — Dec. 22-24, the closures will extend to Union Station.

Yes, but: Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will stay open for all other lines.

The big picture: Downtown business owners are worried the pause could affect holiday business and foot traffic at an already vulnerable time.

The downtown BID even sent a letter asking Metro to reschedule the construction, explaining it could result in $3 million to $6 million in sales tax losses — or worse, businesses shutting down.

Metro says it picked this time because ridership is historically 40% lower, and that completely closing stations means updates will be completed faster.

Be smart: Metro will offer free shuttle service between the closed stations through Dec. 30.