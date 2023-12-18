2 hours ago - News
Metro's Red Line holiday shutdown details
Red Line stations in the heart of downtown will be closed starting Monday through Dec. 30 for upgrades and repairs.
Driving the news: There won't be any trains between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place from Dec. 18 until Dec. 30.
- For three days — Dec. 22-24, the closures will extend to Union Station.
Yes, but: Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will stay open for all other lines.
The big picture: Downtown business owners are worried the pause could affect holiday business and foot traffic at an already vulnerable time.
- The downtown BID even sent a letter asking Metro to reschedule the construction, explaining it could result in $3 million to $6 million in sales tax losses — or worse, businesses shutting down.
- Metro says it picked this time because ridership is historically 40% lower, and that completely closing stations means updates will be completed faster.
Be smart: Metro will offer free shuttle service between the closed stations through Dec. 30.
