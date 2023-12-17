2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Throwback recipe: George Washington's very boozy eggnog
George Washington is the father of our country — but he also knew how to mix a party-starter of a cocktail.
Mount Vernon shared the Founding Father's famous eggnog recipe with Axios — a common (and very boozy) 18th-century creation the Washingtons enjoyed.
Ingredients:
- 1 quart cream
- 1 quart milk
- 12 tablespoons sugar
- 1 pint brandy
- ½ pint rye whiskey
- ½ pint Jamaica rum
- ¼ pint sherry
- 12 eggs
Make the batch:
- Mix all the liquors in a bowl.
- Separate yolks and whites of the eggs and beat the yolks (save the whites). Add sugar to the yolks; mix well.
- Add milk and cream, beating slowly.
- Beat egg whites until stiff, then fold them into mixture slowly.
- Let set in a cool place for several days. Taste frequently.
You don't have to twist my arm!
If that's too many ingredients, you can always go for a whiskey-spiked version of another Washington favorite: chocolate cream.
