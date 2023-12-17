2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Throwback recipe: George Washington's very boozy eggnog

Glasses of eggnog surrounded by gingerbread cookies

Who doesn't love this old-fashioned sip?

George Washington is the father of our country — but he also knew how to mix a party-starter of a cocktail.

Mount Vernon shared the Founding Father's famous eggnog recipe with Axios — a common (and very boozy) 18th-century creation the Washingtons enjoyed.

Ingredients:

  • 1 quart cream
  • 1 quart milk
  • 12 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 pint brandy
  • ½ pint rye whiskey
  • ½ pint Jamaica rum
  • ¼ pint sherry
  • 12 eggs

Make the batch:

  • Mix all the liquors in a bowl.
  • Separate yolks and whites of the eggs and beat the yolks (save the whites). Add sugar to the yolks; mix well.
  • Add milk and cream, beating slowly.
  • Beat egg whites until stiff, then fold them into mixture slowly.
  • Let set in a cool place for several days. Taste frequently.

You don't have to twist my arm!

If that's too many ingredients, you can always go for a whiskey-spiked version of another Washington favorite: chocolate cream.

