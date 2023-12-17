Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Who doesn't love this old-fashioned sip? Photo: Natasha Breen/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

George Washington is the father of our country — but he also knew how to mix a party-starter of a cocktail.

Mount Vernon shared the Founding Father's famous eggnog recipe with Axios — a common (and very boozy) 18th-century creation the Washingtons enjoyed.

Ingredients:

1 quart cream

1 quart milk

12 tablespoons sugar

1 pint brandy

½ pint rye whiskey

½ pint Jamaica rum

¼ pint sherry

12 eggs

Make the batch:

Mix all the liquors in a bowl.

Separate yolks and whites of the eggs and beat the yolks (save the whites). Add sugar to the yolks; mix well.

Add milk and cream, beating slowly.

Beat egg whites until stiff, then fold them into mixture slowly.

Let set in a cool place for several days. Taste frequently.

You don't have to twist my arm!

If that's too many ingredients, you can always go for a whiskey-spiked version of another Washington favorite: chocolate cream.