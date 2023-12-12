D.C.'s Hotel Harrington, Ollie's Trolley, and Harry's Bar are no more

Hotel Harrington, D.C.'s oldest continuously open hotel that dates back to 1914, will close for good today.

Driving the news: The downtown hotel's in-house watering hole, Harry's Bar, stopped serving earlier this month, and the attached diner Ollie's Trolley will close, too.

Why it matters: Hotel Harrington is something of a hole-in-the-wall institution in the District, drawing tourists for its inexpensive (yet dingy) rooms, and locals for Harry's cheap drinks and Ollie's burgers and fries.

Context: Harry's Bar also became the unofficial 2020 HQ for the far-right MAGA crowd, including the right-wing extremist Proud Boys group, who frequented it during rallies protesting President Biden's election.

These pro-Trump protestors often gathered sans masks, resulting in D.C. fining Harry's $2,000 for pandemic violations.

Four people were stabbed and others were injured near the bar during one protest.

The big picture: While there haven't been any detailed reports about who is buying the building or why its occupants are closing, many downtown D.C. businesses have struggled post-Covid thanks in part to lower foot traffic.

The hotel's owner, whose grandfather was one of Hotel Harrington's founders, died in 2020.

What's next: Even though there isn't any official news about Hotel Harrington's and its counterparts' next iterations, you might be able to own a slice of D.C. history — items from the space, including the Ollie's Trolley sign, are listed on an auction site.