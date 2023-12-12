The Heights food hall opens at last in Chevy Chase

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Doki Doki Sushi, one of many vendors at The Heights. Photo courtesy of Leading DC

Years in the making, The Heights food hall opened this week in Chevy Chase, Md.

Why it matters: The 10-concept complex brings a diverse lineup of cuisines and chefs to the Friendship Heights neighborhood, from startup kitchens to Michelin-recognized names.

Zoom in: Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (Urbano, Mason Social, The Grove) is behind the food hall, its two bars — including a speakeasy-style spot opening early next year — and a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant, Urbano @ The Heights.

Urbano, the hall's Tex-Mex restaurant. Photo courtesy of Leading DC

The vendors: Eight local chefs and businesses run stalls.

🍣 Doki Doki Sushi: Moon Rabbit chef Kevin Tien's Japanese concept serving dozens of classic and creative sushi rolls, small plates like dumplings and salads, and signature crudos.

🇨🇺 Saoco: A Miami-inspired Cuban cafe from chef Dario Arana-Rojas dishing out empanadas, mojo pork Cuban sandwiches, and rice-and-bean bowls with various toppings.

🌱 DC Dosa: Bombay native Priya Ammu's colorful vegetarian dosas and lassis are popular food hall eats (she's also at Union Market).

🏮 Sky Lanterns: A creative Thai concept serving fusion dishes like California summer rolls, Thai-style bibimbap, and crab khao soi.

Diverse options include Cuban food (left) and Thai, like this khao soi bowl. Photo courtesy of Leading DC

🥙 Yasmine: Joon chef Chris Morgan's food hall concept stars kebab-stuffed pitas, dips, salads, and Middle Eastern cocktails.

🍗 Supreme BBQ and AunTea Bobba: Local barbecue done Texas-style plus a kaleidoscope of milk teas, bobas, and smoothies.

🥪 This Deli of Ours: Common Plate's stall for New York-style deli sandwiches, cheesesteaks, burgers, and homemade pickles.

🍦 Mimi's Handmade Soft Serve: A quickly expanding local ice cream venture with Asian flavors and Taiyaki cones inspired by the owner's travels.

The food hall bar. Photo courtesy of Leading DC

How it works: Diners can sit at the food hall bar, dining room, or patio (weather permitting). The Heights is open daily from 11am to 9pm.