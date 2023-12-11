Updated 10 hours ago - Sports

Vote for the greatest athlete in the DMV

Note: Current and former living athletes. Bracket: Axios Visuals
Get your hot-take helmets ready and help us crown the greatest Washington athlete in a new Axios D.C. bracket tournament this week.

What's happening: This competition brings together current and former living athletes who are from the DMV or left their mark here.

  • Our bracket is well-represented in the football category, thanks to three Super Bowl wins.
  • We're also pretty good at producing basketball talent and Olympians.

Vote — and catch up on the latest rounds — below:

Round 2

We're midway through picking the best (living) athlete in the DMV, and the competition is fierce.

What's happening: Ovie knocked out Patrick Ewing, while Mr. National Ryan Zimmerman narrowly won over Joe Theismann.

  • Meanwhile, Mia Hamm and Katie Ledecky easily defeated big Washington-area athletes (Elvin Hayes and Sugar Ray Leonard, respectively).

Round 1

Most of the first-round matchups to pick the greatest DMV athlete were close calls.

Rising: Katie Ledecky and Mia Hamm, both beating Washington football legends to stay in the game.

Closest: Mr. National Ryan Zimmerman's 56% win over Darrell Green.

