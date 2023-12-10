7 oldest restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area
Some of the D.C. area's oldest restaurants are still thriving.
Why it matters: New hotspots get a lot of attention, but we love these tried-and-true D.C. classics.
🦪 Old Ebbitt Grill (1856): Ebbitt's historical claim is a little tenuous given it's changed locations and owners many times, but there's a distinct throwback feel at the White House-adjacent spot — strong drinks, cold oysters, and dark wood aplenty.
🎣 Old Angler's Inn (1860): The oldest continuously operating tavern is a Potomac destination by the fireplace in winter or summer patio.
🕯️ Iron Gate (1923): Originally stables during the Civil War, the atmospheric hospitality space fed Washingtonians for over 80 years before it closed in 2010 and reopened three years later as a wood-fired Greek restaurant.
🇮🇹 A. Litteri (1932): Originally founded at a different location in the 20s, the owners wouldn't recognize the surrounding "Union Market District" today (we barely do). But the Italian marketplace and sandwich counter stays old-school in the best way.
- Hat tip to the slightly newer (1953) but also delicious Italian deli Mangialardo's on Capitol Hill.
🍻 Martin's Tavern (1933): The city's oldest family-run restaurant just celebrated 90 years in Georgetown under owner Billy Martin. It's a D.C. moment sitting in the JFK proposal booth for daily brunch or drinks.
🍳 Florida Avenue Grill (1944): The city's oldest soul food restaurant near U Street has changed hands over its 79 years, but the diner's breakfast platters and fried chicken feel the same. New are extended morning hours and delivery.
🐟 Crisfield's (1945): The no-frills Silver Spring seafood destination is a long-running favorite for crab cakes and croaker.
