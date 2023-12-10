7 oldest restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The JFK "proposal booth" at Martin's Tavern. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Some of the D.C. area's oldest restaurants are still thriving.

Why it matters: New hotspots get a lot of attention, but we love these tried-and-true D.C. classics.

🦪 Old Ebbitt Grill (1856): Ebbitt's historical claim is a little tenuous given it's changed locations and owners many times, but there's a distinct throwback feel at the White House-adjacent spot — strong drinks, cold oysters, and dark wood aplenty.

🎣 Old Angler's Inn (1860): The oldest continuously operating tavern is a Potomac destination by the fireplace in winter or summer patio.

🕯️ Iron Gate (1923): Originally stables during the Civil War, the atmospheric hospitality space fed Washingtonians for over 80 years before it closed in 2010 and reopened three years later as a wood-fired Greek restaurant.

🇮🇹 A. Litteri (1932): Originally founded at a different location in the 20s, the owners wouldn't recognize the surrounding "Union Market District" today (we barely do). But the Italian marketplace and sandwich counter stays old-school in the best way.

Hat tip to the slightly newer (1953) but also delicious Italian deli Mangialardo's on Capitol Hill.

🍻 Martin's Tavern (1933): The city's oldest family-run restaurant just celebrated 90 years in Georgetown under owner Billy Martin. It's a D.C. moment sitting in the JFK proposal booth for daily brunch or drinks.

🍳 Florida Avenue Grill (1944): The city's oldest soul food restaurant near U Street has changed hands over its 79 years, but the diner's breakfast platters and fried chicken feel the same. New are extended morning hours and delivery.

🐟 Crisfield's (1945): The no-frills Silver Spring seafood destination is a long-running favorite for crab cakes and croaker.