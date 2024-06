Share on email (opens in new window)

Georgetown's campus has a new import from California: four-month-old puppy Jack the Bulldog, the Hoya's new mascot. Jack will be the ninth bulldog to serve as mascot. He loves cantaloupe and chasing dragonflies.

And he has official duties: courtside at basketball games, getting around campus in a golf cart, and showing up to events.

Former mascots skateboarded at basketball games.

Flashback: The English bulldog breed was picked in 1962 to represent the school.

Students originally named the first two-year-old bulldog "Hoya," but Jack was the only name the dog answered to, the university says.