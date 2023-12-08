Free pet adoptions at Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees on all types of pets, Friday through Sunday, as part of a nationwide "empty the shelters" campaign. Why it matters: Over 200 adorable animals need good homes — and it's the perfect time to gift a holiday pet.

Between the lines: In addition to dogs and cats, HRA has a menagerie of rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, and mice. Tiny Tim the Christmas turtle is waiting for you!

Zoom in: HRA also has a few good boys and girls who've been waiting months for adoption such as Spud, "a sweet, chonky, loveable mush" of a pup.

How to adopt: HRA's two adoption centers near Ivy City and Manor Park are open for walk-ins from noon to 7pm.

For animals in foster homes, interested adopters can contact the foster parent through the animal's web profile.

An adoption event is happening on Saturday at Gaithersburg's Fitzgerald Auto Mall from 10am to 1pm.