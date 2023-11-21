Details: Olney's "Field of Screams" turns into a festive Christmas campus for the holidays with over a million lights and 18 acres of outdoor fun — think bonfires, snow tubing, a 1.5-mile light trail, and lots of warming food and drinks.
Dates: Now through Dec. 30.
Price: Tickets are $39 for adults, $31 for kids, and free for children under 4. Snow tubing and axe-throwing are extra.
Details: The National Zoo's animal-themed light and lantern display is a D.C. holiday favorite — plus the family-friendly evenings include live musical performances, holiday markets, hot cocoa for kids, spiked hot cocktails for adults, and more attractions beyond the twinkles.
Dates: Nov. 24-Dec.30.
Price:Tickets are $6 per person (free for kids under 2). Parking passes are $30.
Details: Visitors walk through 1,000 hand-made Chinese lanterns at this luminescent display near Tysons Galleria, decked out with interactive features and a bounce house — perfect for families, art lovers, and Instagrammers alike.
Dates: Nov. 24-Feb. 18.
Price: Tickets are $26 for adults and $18 for kids, plus bundles for groups.
Details: The massive holiday village and light maze at Nationals Park caters to both families and adult fun. Visitors can skate through a glowing forest, eat and drink in the marketplace, and snag photos with Santa.
Dates: Nov. 24-Dec. 31.
Price: Tickets are $32 for adults and $24 for juniors, plus package specials for families/groups.
Details: Combine a trip to the Downtown Holiday Market in Penn Quarter with a stop by CityCenterDC's 75-foot tree and giant reindeer nearby. A lighting ceremony takes place on Nov. 25 with live music by The Revels, balloon artists, face painters, and holiday treats.
Details: The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony happens on Nov. 30. The public is invited to visit the 63-foot Norway spruce, alongside 58 smaller trees, starting Dec. 2 — all lit up around sunset each evening. The National Menorah lighting happens on Dec. 7.
Price: Free
Where: White House Visitor Center, 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Details: Local boats deck their decks in holiday lights for two different parades at The Wharf and in Old Town, Alexandria. The parades coincide with dockside holiday parties filled with live music, activities, and food and drink specials. In Alexandria, it's part of a three-day festive weekend of events.
When: Dec. 2.
Price: Free
Where: The Wharf, 45 Sutton Sq., SW. Old Town, Cameron St., Alexandria