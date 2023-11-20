What's new and next in Tysons

Capital One Park, a Major League-quality baseball field and stadium, opened this year and hosts college and travel teams. More fitness and greenspaces are in the works.
What's next:The Boro development, which frequently hosts neighborhood festivals, is gearing up for a "phase two" expansion.
It'll include a one-acre park with outdoor dining areas, around 40,000 square feet of retail space, and more than 800 residential units, including The Trillium, a luxury senior living community slated to open in June of next year.
What's new: Once the land of chains (RIP, Rainforest Cafe) Tysons has a bunch of new and upcoming spots from local chefs and restaurateurs bringing their talent to the 'burbs.
🇸🇬 Jiwa Singapura: Cranes chef Pepe Moncayo draws from his time in Singapore at this luxe restaurant in Tysons Galleria. Good for date night, an upscale set lunch, and tasting menus.
🍢 Joon: Persian cookbook legend Najmieh Batmanglij teamed up with chef-about-town Chris Morgan for this pretty Persian restaurant, which specializes in kabobs, fragrant rice dishes, and showstopper platters.
🍻 Shipgarten: The team behind Tysons Biergarten created this "roaming outdoor lifestyle experience," which includes beer and food halls, a kids' area, lawn games, and lots of programming.
🍹 Circa and Él Bebe: Metropolitan Hospitality Group debuted two restaurants at the Boro, their American bistro concept and a Mexican bar and eatery.
🍣 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar: The Japanese brand opened its first Virginia location this summer with an endless stream of $3.50 sushi and small plates on the belt.
🎥 CMX Cinebistro: A "dinner and a movie" theater chain opened at Galleria.
Coming soon: A bunch of spots at Capital One.
🌮 Ometeo: A new Tex-Mex restaurant and bar from the Salt Line team is opening soon with a "Top Chef" winner from Austin at the helm. Expect all the classics (fajitas, enchiladas) plus coastal seafood and a big patio for sipping margaritas.
🍕 Stellina Pizzeria: The fourth location of D.C.'s Stellina will open with their signature Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, and more.
🍺 Star Hill Brew Pub: The rooftop beer garden is expanding in the spring with classic American pub concept below The Perch.
🍜 Sisters Thai: The fifth and largest location of the local Thai street food spot is opening this spring, which includes a location of their coffee and dessert cafe, Magnolia.
🐂 Ox & Rye: The team behind Arlington's Copperwood Tavern is bringing a big American restaurant and rye lounge to Tysons next summer, serving breakfast through dinner.
🍣 Modan: A modern Japanese restaurant is coming to the Heming development next year with sushi and an exclusive Omakase experience.
What's new at the malls: Both Tysons Corner Center and the upscale Galleria have added new retailers in the past year. At the former, notable newbies include Kendra Scott jewelry, Arc'teryx outdoors wear, a new Apple concept store, and Doc Martens (heyyy, '90s).
At swanky Galleria, designer labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Dior are joined by Ralph's Coffee (as in, Lauren).
A Galleria rep tells Axios that the upper-level food hall, which has had some dramatic changes over the years, will get new vendors soon, potentially for barbecue, Asian, and Mexican food.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Modan will be located in the Heming development, not the Boro.