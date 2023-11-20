What's new and next in Tysons

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tysons has transformed more than any other D.C. suburb over the past decade. Why it matters: The neighborhood, once synonymous with the mall, is brimming with new restaurants, entertainment venues, and, yes, shops.

Driving the news: Capital One Center is among the biggest game changers, with a massive, sky-high Star Hill beer garden, Perch Putt minigolf, elegant Japanese restaurant Wren, a concert hall, and a boutique hotel.

Capital One Park, a Major League-quality baseball field and stadium, opened this year and hosts college and travel teams. More fitness and greenspaces are in the works.

What's next: The Boro development, which frequently hosts neighborhood festivals, is gearing up for a "phase two" expansion.

It'll include a one-acre park with outdoor dining areas, around 40,000 square feet of retail space, and more than 800 residential units, including The Trillium, a luxury senior living community slated to open in June of next year.

What's new: Once the land of chains (RIP, Rainforest Cafe) Tysons has a bunch of new and upcoming spots from local chefs and restaurateurs bringing their talent to the 'burbs.

🇸🇬 Jiwa Singapura: Cranes chef Pepe Moncayo draws from his time in Singapore at this luxe restaurant in Tysons Galleria. Good for date night, an upscale set lunch, and tasting menus.

🍢 Joon: Persian cookbook legend Najmieh Batmanglij teamed up with chef-about-town Chris Morgan for this pretty Persian restaurant, which specializes in kabobs, fragrant rice dishes, and showstopper platters.

🍻 Shipgarten: The team behind Tysons Biergarten created this "roaming outdoor lifestyle experience," which includes beer and food halls, a kids' area, lawn games, and lots of programming.

🍹 Circa and Él Bebe: Metropolitan Hospitality Group debuted two restaurants at the Boro, their American bistro concept and a Mexican bar and eatery.

🍣 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar: The Japanese brand opened its first Virginia location this summer with an endless stream of $3.50 sushi and small plates on the belt.

🎥 CMX Cinebistro: A "dinner and a movie" theater chain opened at Galleria.

Persian feast at Joon. Photograph courtesy of Rey Lopez

Coming soon: A bunch of spots at Capital One.

🌮 Ometeo: A new Tex-Mex restaurant and bar from the Salt Line team is opening soon with a "Top Chef" winner from Austin at the helm. Expect all the classics (fajitas, enchiladas) plus coastal seafood and a big patio for sipping margaritas.

🍕 Stellina Pizzeria: The fourth location of D.C.'s Stellina will open with their signature Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, and more.

🍺 Star Hill Brew Pub: The rooftop beer garden is expanding in the spring with classic American pub concept below The Perch.

🍜 Sisters Thai: The fifth and largest location of the local Thai street food spot is opening this spring, which includes a location of their coffee and dessert cafe, Magnolia.

🐂 Ox & Rye: The team behind Arlington's Copperwood Tavern is bringing a big American restaurant and rye lounge to Tysons next summer, serving breakfast through dinner.

🍣 Modan: A modern Japanese restaurant is coming to the Heming development next year with sushi and an exclusive Omakase experience.

What's new at the malls: Both Tysons Corner Center and the upscale Galleria have added new retailers in the past year. At the former, notable newbies include Kendra Scott jewelry, Arc'teryx outdoors wear, a new Apple concept store, and Doc Martens (heyyy, '90s).

At swanky Galleria, designer labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Dior are joined by Ralph's Coffee (as in, Lauren).

A Galleria rep tells Axios that the upper-level food hall, which has had some dramatic changes over the years, will get new vendors soon, potentially for barbecue, Asian, and Mexican food.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Modan will be located in the Heming development, not the Boro.