Nov 14, 2023 - Things to Do
Catch D.C.'s golden ginkgo trees before the leaves drop
Take advantage of this Nora Ephron Fall content while you can: D.C.'s golden ginkgo trees are starting to drop their fan-shaped leaves.
What's happening: Some of D.C.'s trees have already lost their leaves, and you can expect more to drop throughout the week, according to Casey Trees managing arborist Liam Ulasevich.
Hit up these spots to snap pics before all the leaves peace out:
- The National Arboretum
- Hillwood Museum
- Georgetown
- Swann Street NW
- Orleans Place NE
- Sheridan Circle
