Nov 13, 2023 - Real Estate

Five most expensive DMV homes sold last month

The exterior of 1718 N Harvard St. in Arlington.

1718 N Harvard St. in Arlington. Photo courtesy of Watson Homes Group

The median sales price for a D.C.-area home is $550,000, according to Bright MLS' latest data — but many local homes go for much, much, more.

Here are the DMV's most expensive home sales last month, according to Bright MLS.

#5: $4,225,000

Where: Arlington, 1718 N Harvard St.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 7,360 square feet.

  • Plus: A home gym, golf simulator room, multiple porches, and a two-car garage with a studio apartment.
The exterior of 5169 Tilden St. NW in Washington, D.C.
5169 Tilden St. NW in Spring Valley. Rendering courtesy of The William Fastow Team at TTR Sotheby's International Realty

#4: $4,735,000

Where: Spring Valley, 5169 Tilden St. NW

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, 5,791 square feet.

  • Plus: It's a new build, with a landscaped yard and a two-car garage.
The exterior of 4641 Garfield St. NW in Washington, D.C.
4641 Garfield St. NW. Photo courtesy of TTR Sotheby's International Realty

#3: $4,905,000

Where: Wesley Heights, 4641 Garfield St. NW

Peek inside: Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, 5,587 square feet.

  • Plus: A library, gym, multiple terraces, lap pool, fountain, and garage.

#2: $7,000,000

Where: McLean, 1332 McCay Ln.

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, 13,722 square feet.

  • Plus: An elevator, two kitchens, a terrace, wine room, home gym, sauna, cinema, heated pool with a 24-foot-long waterfall wall, gated entrance, 25-car motor court, and four-car garage.

#1: $7,150,000

Where: Georgetown, 1644 Avon Pl. NW

Peek inside: Six bedrooms, seven baths, 5,254 square feet.

  • Plus: A two-car garage, a smaller one-car garage, a terrace, and a ginormous-by-Georgetown-standards backyard.
