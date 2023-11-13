Five most expensive DMV homes sold last month
The median sales price for a D.C.-area home is $550,000, according to Bright MLS' latest data — but many local homes go for much, much, more.
Here are the DMV's most expensive home sales last month, according to Bright MLS.
#5: $4,225,000
Where: Arlington, 1718 N Harvard St.
Peek inside: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, 7,360 square feet.
- Plus: A home gym, golf simulator room, multiple porches, and a two-car garage with a studio apartment.
#4: $4,735,000
Where: Spring Valley, 5169 Tilden St. NW
Peek inside: Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, 5,791 square feet.
- Plus: It's a new build, with a landscaped yard and a two-car garage.
#3: $4,905,000
Where: Wesley Heights, 4641 Garfield St. NW
Peek inside: Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, 5,587 square feet.
- Plus: A library, gym, multiple terraces, lap pool, fountain, and garage.
#2: $7,000,000
Where: McLean, 1332 McCay Ln.
Peek inside: Six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, 13,722 square feet.
- Plus: An elevator, two kitchens, a terrace, wine room, home gym, sauna, cinema, heated pool with a 24-foot-long waterfall wall, gated entrance, 25-car motor court, and four-car garage.
#1: $7,150,000
Where: Georgetown, 1644 Avon Pl. NW
Peek inside: Six bedrooms, seven baths, 5,254 square feet.
- Plus: A two-car garage, a smaller one-car garage, a terrace, and a ginormous-by-Georgetown-standards backyard.
