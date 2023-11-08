7 Thanksgiving Day turkey trots around D.C.

The only thing better than running a race on Thanksgiving morning? Getting to be that person at the Thanksgiving table that incessantly talks about the race they ran that morning.

What's happening: There are plenty of D.C.-area turkey trots to get your steps in before the big meal.

Be smart: Be sure to sign up before Turkey Day — some races close registration or raise fees before the actual event.

America's Trot for Hunger

Head to D.C.'s Freedom Plaza for either a 5K or one-miler benefiting So Others Might Eat. Registration is $65 for the 5K and $35 for the one-miler. There are virtual options, too.

Alexandria Turkey Trot

This five-miler takes you through the streets of Del Ray. It's between $12.50 and $27.50 to register, depending on age — bring a canned good to donate to Alive!.

Arlington Turkey Trot

The 5K kicks off by Lyon Park and benefits local nonprofits. Registration is $50 for adults and $25 for kids.

Capitol View Park Charity Turkey Trot

Run a 5K through Silver Spring's Capitol View Park neighborhood. Kids under 10 run free; it's $25 for anyone older to register — proceeds benefit A Wider Circle.

Fairfax Turkey Trot

Take on four miles through Fairfax County's Mantua community to support Britepaths. Registration is $40.

LARS' Run Against Hunger Turkey Trot

Meet at Laurel's Alice B. McCullough Field for either a 5K run or a one-mile walk. It's $50 to participate — sales support Laurel Advocacy & Referral Service (LARS). You can participate virtually, too.

Turkey Chase Charity Race