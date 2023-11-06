38 mins ago - Food and Drink
Celebrate National Pupusa Day at these D.C. pupuserías
It's National Pupusa Day on Thursday.
Why it matters: National Pupusa Day is a legit holiday in El Salvador, unlike some of our faux food holidays (lookin' at you, National Peach Melba Day).
What's happening: El Tamarindo, the Reyes family's beloved 41-year-old restaurant in Adams Morgan, is going big all week.
- The main celebration, Pupusas for the People, is on Sunday (10am-11pm) with an indoor/outdoor block party. Go for all-you-can-eat pupusas for $25 (plus bottomless drinks for $20), live music and dancing, kid's activities, rum tastings, and a Salvadoran artisan market.
- During the week, look for fun chef collabs for global pupusas like a brisket-and-pastrami pupusa with Call Your Mother or a spicy chicken doro wat pupusa from Doro Soul Food.
Plus: D.C., home to a huge Salvadoran community, has tons of great pupuserías. A few of my favorites to check out this week or any time: Gloria Pupuseria in Columbia Heights, Shaw's El Rinconcito Café, La Casita (many locations), and Pupusería La Familiar (Wheaton, College Park) for some fun riffs.
