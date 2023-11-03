44 mins ago - News

New ranking: Top private schools in the D.C. area

The exterior of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Sidwell ranks second on the list. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

More fuel for competitive local parents: Education data group Niche released a new ranking of the D.C. area's top private schools for 2024.

Why it matters: In a city packed with overachievers, getting a kid into one of these schools can be like jockeying for a coveted spot in Model U.N. all over again.

  • Most come with lots of prestige — Sidwell Friends is where the Obamas and Clintons sent their offspring, for instance — and hefty price tags.

How it works: Niche bases its rankings on a weighted mix of information like student and parent reviews, Department of Education data, test scores and surveys.

Here are the top 10 D.C.-area private schools, according to Niche, along with their high school tuition costs:

  • #10: The Potomac School ($49,200)
  • #9: Landon School ($49,810)
  • #8: St. Albans School ($55,468)
  • #7: Episcopal High School ($69,700)
  • #6: Holton-Arms School ($52,970)
  • #5: National Cathedral School ($53,210)
  • #4: The Madeira School ($54,200)
  • #3: Georgetown Day School ($51,325)
  • #2. Sidwell Friends School ($55,140)
  • #1: BASIS Independent McLean ($36,800)
