New ranking: Top private schools in the D.C. area
More fuel for competitive local parents: Education data group Niche released a new ranking of the D.C. area's top private schools for 2024.
Why it matters: In a city packed with overachievers, getting a kid into one of these schools can be like jockeying for a coveted spot in Model U.N. all over again.
- Most come with lots of prestige — Sidwell Friends is where the Obamas and Clintons sent their offspring, for instance — and hefty price tags.
How it works: Niche bases its rankings on a weighted mix of information like student and parent reviews, Department of Education data, test scores and surveys.
Here are the top 10 D.C.-area private schools, according to Niche, along with their high school tuition costs:
- #10: The Potomac School ($49,200)
- #9: Landon School ($49,810)
- #8: St. Albans School ($55,468)
- #7: Episcopal High School ($69,700)
- #6: Holton-Arms School ($52,970)
- #5: National Cathedral School ($53,210)
- #4: The Madeira School ($54,200)
- #3: Georgetown Day School ($51,325)
- #2. Sidwell Friends School ($55,140)
- #1: BASIS Independent McLean ($36,800)
