New ranking: Top private schools in the D.C. area

More fuel for competitive local parents: Education data group Niche released a new ranking of the D.C. area's top private schools for 2024.

Why it matters: In a city packed with overachievers, getting a kid into one of these schools can be like jockeying for a coveted spot in Model U.N. all over again.

Most come with lots of prestige — Sidwell Friends is where the Obamas and Clintons sent their offspring, for instance — and hefty price tags.

How it works: Niche bases its rankings on a weighted mix of information like student and parent reviews, Department of Education data, test scores and surveys.

Here are the top 10 D.C.-area private schools, according to Niche, along with their high school tuition costs: