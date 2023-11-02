22 mins ago - Things to Do

D.C. weekend events: Adams Morgan PorchFest, Day of the Dead

PorchFest 2022. Photo: Albert Ting Photography

This weekend in D.C., check out Adams Morgan PorchFest, a Romanian film festival, a Day of the Dead rooftop party and more.

1 big thing: 🎤 PorchFest and chill

Enjoy local musical talent and celebrate the community at Adams Morgan PorchFest.

  • This event was originally scheduled for Oct. 14.

What's happening: Listen to approximately 100 bands of multiple genres including folk, rock, jazz, blues and country across more than 20 porches, business patios and parks. View specials at participating businesses.

  • New this year: a pedestrian zone, with 18th Street closed between Columbia Road and Kalorama Road.

When: 2–6pm Saturday

Where: Adams Morgan

Cost: Free.

Of note: To attend, pick up a free wristband on Saturday at one of the two official PorchFest locations: the plaza in front of Truist Bank at Columbia Road and Adams Mill Road or in front of 2424 18th St.

  • It's not too late to sign up to volunteer. Volunteers receive a free PorchFest volunteer T-shirt and will have access to the event green room, where refreshments and snacks are provided. Sign up here.

2. 🇷🇴 Romanian Film Festival

  • Immerse yourself in Romanian cinema with six movies playing Thursday–Sunday at E Street Cinema. View full schedule. Free.

3. 🍺 D.C. Beer Fest

  • Sample beers from over 80 breweries while enjoying live music and food truck fare on Saturday at Nationals Park. General admission is $50.
  • Session one is 11am–1pm and session two is 4–6pm.

4. 💀 Day of the Dead Rooftop Fiesta and Salsa

  • Head to Hidden Gem for a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, salsa dancing, drinks and more, 8–11pm Saturday. Tickets — which include a drink — are $15.

5. 💃 Fuego Flamenco Festival

6. 🪔 Diwali Family Festival

  • Celebrate the Festival of Lights with traditional food, performances and crafts, 3–8pm Sunday at the National Museum of Asian Art. View full schedule. Free.

7. 👩‍🍳 Cooking Up History

  • Learn from an Indigenous chef how ancestral food and land strengthen communities — and watch how Three Sisters Soup is made — 3:30–4:30pm Saturday at the National Museum of American History. Free.

8. 🌌 Black Hole Symphony

  • Experience the blending of art, science and music at an immersive symphonic performance, 3–4pm Sunday at the National Academy of Sciences. A $5 donation is suggested.

9. 🎁 Arts & Crafts Holiday Fair

  • Shop handmade crafts, treats and art, 9am–2pm with lunch served 11am–1pm Saturday at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew. Free.

10. 🇲🇽 Black Tie Day of the Dead Fiesta

  • Celebrate the Mexican holiday with live mariachi, dancing, traditional costumes, an open bar, a buffet and more, 8:30–11:45pm Saturday at the Mexican Cultural Institute. Tickets are $144. Prices are subject to increase.
