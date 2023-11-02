Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out Adams Morgan PorchFest, a Romanian film festival, a Day of the Dead rooftop party and more.

1 big thing: 🎤 PorchFest and chill

Enjoy local musical talent and celebrate the community at Adams Morgan PorchFest.

This event was originally scheduled for Oct. 14.

What's happening: Listen to approximately 100 bands of multiple genres including folk, rock, jazz, blues and country across more than 20 porches, business patios and parks. View specials at participating businesses.

New this year: a pedestrian zone, with 18th Street closed between Columbia Road and Kalorama Road.

When: 2–6pm Saturday

Where: Adams Morgan

There will be two main stages: the Plaza Main Stage in front of Truist Bank and the Aetna Main Stage in Hoffman Alley next to Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. View the PorchFest map here.

Cost: Free.

Of note: To attend, pick up a free wristband on Saturday at one of the two official PorchFest locations: the plaza in front of Truist Bank at Columbia Road and Adams Mill Road or in front of 2424 18th St.

It's not too late to sign up to volunteer. Volunteers receive a free PorchFest volunteer T-shirt and will have access to the event green room, where refreshments and snacks are provided. Sign up here.

Immerse yourself in Romanian cinema with six movies playing Thursday–Sunday at E Street Cinema. View full schedule. Free.

Sample beers from over 80 breweries while enjoying live music and food truck fare on Saturday at Nationals Park. General admission is $50.

Session one is 11am–1pm and session two is 4–6pm.

Head to Hidden Gem for a Catrin/Catrina costume contest, salsa dancing, drinks and more, 8–11pm Saturday. Tickets — which include a drink — are $15.

This three-week festival of various Hispanic cultures with music and dance performances goes from Saturday through Nov. 19 at GALA Hispanic Theatre. This weekend's performance is La Banda Morisca. View full schedule/list of performers. Festival passes for three shows are $115.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with traditional food, performances and crafts, 3–8pm Sunday at the National Museum of Asian Art. View full schedule. Free.

Learn from an Indigenous chef how ancestral food and land strengthen communities — and watch how Three Sisters Soup is made — 3:30–4:30pm Saturday at the National Museum of American History. Free.

Experience the blending of art, science and music at an immersive symphonic performance, 3–4pm Sunday at the National Academy of Sciences. A $5 donation is suggested.

Shop handmade crafts, treats and art, 9am–2pm with lunch served 11am–1pm Saturday at the Lutheran Church of St. Andrew. Free.