ZooLights returns but it's no longer free

ZooLights, one of D.C.'s most popular holiday traditions, is back beginning Nov. 24 and tickets are on sale.

What's happening: The National Zoo lights up with more than half a million environmentally friendly bulbs and immersive lantern displays.

The family-friendly event will also have live musical performances, holiday markets, hot cocoa for kids, spiked hot cocktails for adults, and more attractions beyond the twinkles.

New this year: Passes are no longer free due to the cost of operating the event. But! Tickets are just $6 per person (except kids under 2 who are free) and all proceeds go towards animal care and conservation science (as do concession sales).

Details: Tickets are available online, as are parking passes ($30). Dates vary, but most are Friday-Sunday until more are added in late December.