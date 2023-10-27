Maydan's new cocktail lounge Medina opens
Maydan's hotly anticipated cocktail lounge Medina opened Thursday night near owner Rose Previte's 14th Street corridor restaurant.
Why it matters: If you've ever elbowed into Maydan for a za'atar martini, you'll be happy that there's a dedicated cocktail haven and events space across the alley.
Between the lines: Partial proceeds from nightly sales will support Global Giving's Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund.
The vibe: Sultry, with plenty of draped fabrics, glowing lanterns above the bar, and couches for lounging.
In your glass: Lots of fruit and herb-spiked cocktails like a gin drink with raspberry-rose sorbet and pomegranate liqueur, or a date night-worthy martini service for two with olive oil-washed vodka and smoky or citrusy garnishes.
Medina's wines cross paths with its Michelin-starred sister restaurant, drawing from lesser-known Mediterranean wine regions.
- As for beers — this place isn't too serious for shot combos like the "Study Abroad" (Alhambra and Fernet).
On the menu: Mezze boards, lots of snack-y plates, and shareable tagines for tucking in.
