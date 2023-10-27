Maydan's new cocktail lounge Medina opens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Maydan's hotly anticipated cocktail lounge Medina opened Thursday night near owner Rose Previte's 14th Street corridor restaurant.

Why it matters: If you've ever elbowed into Maydan for a za'atar martini, you'll be happy that there's a dedicated cocktail haven and events space across the alley.

Between the lines: Partial proceeds from nightly sales will support Global Giving's Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund.

The vibe: Sultry, with plenty of draped fabrics, glowing lanterns above the bar, and couches for lounging.

In your glass: Lots of fruit and herb-spiked cocktails like a gin drink with raspberry-rose sorbet and pomegranate liqueur, or a date night-worthy martini service for two with olive oil-washed vodka and smoky or citrusy garnishes.

Martinis for two. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Chase

Medina's wines cross paths with its Michelin-starred sister restaurant, drawing from lesser-known Mediterranean wine regions.

As for beers — this place isn't too serious for shot combos like the "Study Abroad" (Alhambra and Fernet).

On the menu: Mezze boards, lots of snack-y plates, and shareable tagines for tucking in.