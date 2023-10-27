Marine Corps Marathon guide: Routes and road closures

Share on email (opens in new window)

The 48th Marine Corps Marathon returns to Washington on Sunday.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of runners, widespread road closures in Arlington and D.C., and a bunch of side races and events for all ages make for a big weekend in Washington.

Driving the news: "The People's Marathon," one of the largest in the world, blasts off on Sunday at 7:55am from the Pentagon and finishes at the Marine Corps War Memorial Circle.

There are five main viewing locations along the race course.

What's also happening: Paid registration is still open for a kid's fun run on Saturday (ages 5-12), and a shorter 10K run and 50K ultra-marathon on Sunday.

There's also a free Finish Festival in downtown Rosslyn (8am-4pm) with beer, food, and live music, and a Fitness Expo at National Harbor.

Road closures: A large number of roadways and parts of I-395 will be closed in Arlington and the District on Sunday, starting as early as 3am and ending around 6pm.

Additionally, southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 starting at 4pm on Saturday. It's slated to re-open at 5pm on Sunday.

In addition to the closures, parking will be restricted in areas along the race routes.

Be smart: MCM organizers recommend taking Metro given the closures. Metro will open early at 5am on Sunday.