Marine Corps Marathon guide: Routes and road closures
The 48th Marine Corps Marathon returns to Washington on Sunday.
Why it matters: Tens of thousands of runners, widespread road closures in Arlington and D.C., and a bunch of side races and events for all ages make for a big weekend in Washington.
Driving the news: "The People's Marathon," one of the largest in the world, blasts off on Sunday at 7:55am from the Pentagon and finishes at the Marine Corps War Memorial Circle.
- There are five main viewing locations along the race course.
What's also happening: Paid registration is still open for a kid's fun run on Saturday (ages 5-12), and a shorter 10K run and 50K ultra-marathon on Sunday.
- There's also a free Finish Festival in downtown Rosslyn (8am-4pm) with beer, food, and live music, and a Fitness Expo at National Harbor.
Road closures: A large number of roadways and parts of I-395 will be closed in Arlington and the District on Sunday, starting as early as 3am and ending around 6pm.
- Additionally, southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 starting at 4pm on Saturday. It's slated to re-open at 5pm on Sunday.
- In addition to the closures, parking will be restricted in areas along the race routes.
Be smart: MCM organizers recommend taking Metro given the closures. Metro will open early at 5am on Sunday.
- MCM also offers information on shuttles and free parking for various events.
