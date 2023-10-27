Scoop: D.C. mayor needs $16 million to pay police for overtime

D.C. cops are working so much overtime that the mayor needs to shuffle more than $16 million in funding to cover their budget.

Why it matters: Overtime has ballooned in the Metropolitan Police Department, which worries experts that overworked cops are more prone to mistakes.

What's happening: $16.4 million is needed to cover overtime for the police department during this fiscal year, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser's request to the D.C. Council.

Lawmakers need to sign off on the transfer of funds, which will come out of savings made from the budgets of other city agencies.

What they're saying: "It's no secret that MPD is short sworn officers," Jenny Reed, a D.C. budget director, told Axios in a statement.

Zoom in: Some officers work so much overtime they earn more than the mayor, a DCist investigation found this week.

One officer whose base salary was $114,000 hauled in a total of $361,000.

He worked the equivalent of 13-hour days — every single day of the year, DCist reported.

"No evidence of time fraud" has been found among the big earners, police spokesperson Paris Lewbel told the outlet.

What's next: The Judiciary Committee and council budget office said they were still seeking more information from Bowser's administration about the request, which is part of a larger funding transfer push from the mayor.