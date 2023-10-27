Scoop: D.C. mayor needs $16 million to pay police for overtime
D.C. cops are working so much overtime that the mayor needs to shuffle more than $16 million in funding to cover their budget.
Why it matters: Overtime has ballooned in the Metropolitan Police Department, which worries experts that overworked cops are more prone to mistakes.
What's happening: $16.4 million is needed to cover overtime for the police department during this fiscal year, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser's request to the D.C. Council.
- Lawmakers need to sign off on the transfer of funds, which will come out of savings made from the budgets of other city agencies.
What they're saying: "It's no secret that MPD is short sworn officers," Jenny Reed, a D.C. budget director, told Axios in a statement.
Zoom in: Some officers work so much overtime they earn more than the mayor, a DCist investigation found this week.
- One officer whose base salary was $114,000 hauled in a total of $361,000.
- He worked the equivalent of 13-hour days — every single day of the year, DCist reported.
- "No evidence of time fraud" has been found among the big earners, police spokesperson Paris Lewbel told the outlet.
What's next: The Judiciary Committee and council budget office said they were still seeking more information from Bowser's administration about the request, which is part of a larger funding transfer push from the mayor.
More Washington D.C. stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Washington D.C..