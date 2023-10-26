Arlington is the most educated city in the country, study finds
Arlington, Virginia, is billed as the most educated city in the U.S., in a Forbes analysis, thanks to 76% of adults 25 and older holding a bachelor's degree.
Why it matters: Forbes factored in college degrees, in addition to dropout rates and racial and gender inequalities, when determining the list.
By the numbers: Nearly 42% of Arlington residents hold a graduate degree.
- Yes, but: Forbes noted a racial gap in bachelor's degrees, with 10.5% of non-white residents holding degrees.
Zoom out: Washington, D.C., is ranked third on the list, just behind Atlanta.
- We of course have a big federal employee presence with college degrees.
- Bachelor's degree: 63% of adults aged 25 and over have one.
- Graduate degree: nearly 38%.
What they're saying: "But it's not all rosy in the capital city: There's a large racial gap in educational attainment," Forbes writes. "The percentage of white D.C. residents with a bachelor's degree outstrips the overall rate by nearly 30%."
