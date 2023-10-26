Arlington is the most educated city in the country, study finds

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Arlington, Virginia, is billed as the most educated city in the U.S., in a Forbes analysis, thanks to 76% of adults 25 and older holding a bachelor's degree.

Why it matters: Forbes factored in college degrees, in addition to dropout rates and racial and gender inequalities, when determining the list.

By the numbers: Nearly 42% of Arlington residents hold a graduate degree.

Yes, but: Forbes noted a racial gap in bachelor's degrees, with 10.5% of non-white residents holding degrees.

Zoom out: Washington, D.C., is ranked third on the list, just behind Atlanta.

We of course have a big federal employee presence with college degrees.

Bachelor's degree: 63% of adults aged 25 and over have one.

Graduate degree: nearly 38%.

What they're saying: "But it's not all rosy in the capital city: There's a large racial gap in educational attainment," Forbes writes. "The percentage of white D.C. residents with a bachelor's degree outstrips the overall rate by nearly 30%."