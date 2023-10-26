Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This weekend in D.C., check out Halloween parties across the metro including Nightmare in Navy Yard, the Dupont Circle Halloween Bar Crawl, D.C. WitchFest and more.

1 big thing: 🧟 Party Yardy

D.C.'s biggest Halloween party is back in Navy Yard.

What's happening: Nightmare in Navy Yard will feature two DJs, two dance floors, a five-hour open bar, food trucks, a costume contest and prizes.

Entertainment includes local DJ Farrah Flosscett.

When: 8:30pm Saturday

Where: The Capital Turnaround

Cost: General admission is $54.99.

Tickets include access to the open bar.

Of note: The event will have laser lighting, strobe lighting and fog.

Enjoy live Latin music, swing and salsa dancing, mojitos, wine and more, 6:30–9:30pm Friday at The Ven. Tickets are $35.

live Latin music, swing and salsa dancing, mojitos, wine and more, 6:30–9:30pm Friday at The Ven. Tickets are $35. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly as this event is outside.

Venture through over 15 bars with drink specials and costume contests, 2–10pm Saturday. Free.

Gaze at spooky art exhibits, enter a costume contest or raffle and enjoy a dance party, 8pm Friday at Black Cat. Tickets in advance are $10 and $15 the day of.

Costume contest participants will compete for cash prizes of $30–$100.

Walk through Oak Hill Cemetery, learn the history of the graveyard and get spooked by ghost stories, 11am–12:30pm Saturday in Georgetown. Tickets are $25.

Celebrate the Day of the Dead with traditional Mexican folk dance, a mariachi performance, face painting, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, 11:30am–3pm Saturday. Free. Registration encouraged.

Enjoy live music, art demonstrations and more at a market with handcrafted goods from local artists, 11am Saturday at Metrobar. Free.

Browse through samples, seconds and one-off projects for purchase as you trick-or-treat through the Brookland Arts Walk studios, 10am–4pm Saturday. Free.