Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Roughly seven in 10 Gen Xers own their homes, but accessing that equity isn't easy.

Why it matters: Many Gen Xers are house-rich but cash-poor.

The big picture: Nearly half of Gen Xers say they feel behind on retirement savings, according to a Bankrate study.

Roughly two-thirds of Gen Xers say they're uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings, and 22% have no emergency savings at all, per the study.

The intrigue: U.S. homeowners are sitting on $31.7 trillion of home equity, but unlocking that cash could unleash fees like higher mortgage rates.

What's happening: People are only doing cash-out refinances when they have to, according to Urban Institute housing expert Laurie Goodman.

These folks typically have lower credit scores and have exhausted other cash resources like savings, she says.

Of the people who refinanced in the first half of 2023, nine in 10 were cash-out, per Freddie Mac.

Consolidating debt is one major reason people are tapping into their home equity, Loan Pronto CEO Roger Moore tells Axios.

Borrowers are also opting to expand or renovate their current home instead of moving, he says.

Zoom in: When Deborah Eichhorn and her husband refinanced, they took around $100,000 of equity out of their Bethesda home to help fund their kids' college savings.

Instead of contributing from their regular flow of income, they're letting those large deposits grow over time.

Be smart: People with a 700+ credit score can use HELOCs or HELOANs to keep their primary mortgage rate and access additional cash/credit.