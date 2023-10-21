How long it takes to break even on your home in D.C.
It can take up to 14.8 years for D.C. homeowners to break even, according to Zillow data exclusively shared with Axios.
Why it matters: That's how long you have to stay in your house before you can sell and make a profit.
Context: Historically, experts have said you need to stay in your home at least five years to break even. But with mortgage rates inching toward 8%, new homeowners will need to stay put longer to avoid going underwater.
