Bad Bunny is coming to D.C. in 2024

Maxwell Millington
Bad Bunny performs on stage in a black sparkly blazer with purple lights behind him.

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny is hopping to D.C. in early April.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer will perform 47 shows in North America for his "Most Wanted Tour" next year, kicking off in February in Salt Lake City.

  • He will take the stage at Capital One Arena on April 9.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

