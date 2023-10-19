Bad Bunny is coming to D.C. in 2024
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny is hopping to D.C. in early April.
What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer will perform 47 shows in North America for his "Most Wanted Tour" next year, kicking off in February in Salt Lake City.
- He will take the stage at Capital One Arena on April 9.
Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm ET. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
