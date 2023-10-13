Dave Thomas Circle renamed after Black baseball trailblazer

Mamie "Peanut" Johnson in 2013 at a ball field named after her. Photo: Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Out: Dave Thomas Circle. In: Mamie "Peanut" Johnson Plaza.

Driving the news: The traffic intersection in Northeast under transformation — aka the automobile moshpit where New York and Florida avenues meet — has a new name honoring an African American baseball trailblazer.

Why it matters: Johnson was the first woman to ever pitch in the Negro League and was a longtime Washington resident.

Zoom in: Johnson played in the 1950s with men on the Indianapolis Clowns, per the Washington Post.

At 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, her size "earned her nickname after an unfriendly opponent observed that, when she stood on the mound, she looked no bigger than a peanut," the Post reports.

She struck out the batter, she told the paper.

Johnson died in 2017 at 82 years old.

The renaming was decided by 4,300 voters and Johnson's name won with 40%.

The big picture: A $41 million makeover of the intersection began in July, with the demolition of the Wendy's. The circle was unofficially named after the chain's founder.

Details: District officials say the new intersection will:

Realign and add two-way traffic to First Street NE.

Restore two-way traffic on Florida Avenue NE.

Include protected bicycle lanes and three new public park spaces.

The new public park spaces are being designed by a landscape architect firm and will be in front of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in the Wendy's space and in front of the Peoples Building.