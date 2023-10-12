47 mins ago - Food and Drink
The time Post food critic Tom Sietsema was found
Everyone hates losing things when going out, but have you ever lost your child?
- At Rasika, one family of diners paid and left — sans their young kiddo, still hanging out by the table, manager Santosh Bodke recently told the Washington Post.
The tale made Post food critic Tom Sietsema's much talked-about story of all the things diners lose at restaurants. Things like:
- Unclaimed cellphones at Old Ebbitt Grill, donated to charity.
- A "man bag with a passport, $14,000 and a gun," at a Miami Beach crab joint.
- Very elite black AmEx cards at a Wolfgang Puck spot in Beverly Hills.
We naturally wondered: Tom, what's your lost and found story?
- Sietsema, who famously goes incognito to evade detection as a reviewer, didn't disappoint:
"Years ago, at a restaurant on Capitol Hill, I left my credit card, with a name other than my own, on the table. I was about a block outside the restaurant when a manager came running behind me. "Nick! Nick!" he called out. When I didn't look back, he shouted, "Mr. Sietsema! Mr. Sietsema!" It was both a gotcha moment and a relief, because how could I go back to the restaurant later and ask for my credit card without showing ID?"
